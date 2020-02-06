Entertainment

         124 years later, the Lumière brothers classic of 1896 scale to 4K 60fps using artificial intelligence

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
'L'arrivée d'un train à La Ciotat' is a documentary produced by the Lumière Brothers and shown to the public for the first time in January 1896. Now, 124 years later, Russian programmer Denis Shiryaev has decided to apply neural networks to update one of the jewels of classic cinema and give a new life to this short 50-second film that marked the history of cinema.

The result is impressive. The original film was recorded in analog in a 35 mm format, being one of the first films to capture moving images for the cinema. But the programmer has taken care of create an algorithm to be able to scale the video to 4K and 60 fps, giving a new sensation to the movie. We went from the original clip where the blur and the noise in the image were more than present, to a video that seems recorded with a smartphone and could well go through an amateur movie today.



What artificial intelligence and machine learning will be capable of in 10 years: the greatest experts respond to us

Here we leave you with the original clip:

And here with the new version in 4K and 60fps of 'The arrival of a train to La Ciotat station' of 1896:

To see the differences between one and the other, different Twitter users have been encouraged to synchronize the two clips to observe the jump in image quality. The modernized looks spectacular, with more sense of speed and a smoothed out much more pleasant. In addition to a clearly higher definition that allows observe more detail on the train itself that arrives at the station or the people leaving it.

To achieve this, Shiryaev relied on a clip of 2017 already remastered and used tools such as Topaz Labs Gigapixel AI to achieve 4K scaling, while DAIN ('Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation') was used to add missing frames .


Neural networks can also give color

It is not the first time that artificial intelligence is used to improve an old video. And in fact, as they point out from Xataka Mexico, 'DeOldify Neuronal Network' has its own version of the Lumière brothers' video in color, where algorithms have been able to implement a suitable color for each element.

