12 movie houses to spend the bull run that are better than ours

In countries like Spain we have already been detained for a long time by the coronavirus, so why not fantasize about the idea of ​​spending these days in the best casoplones of the cinema? We selected 12, each for different reasons.

Possibly, by now you already know every corner of your home, from your usual place on the sofa to that forgotten corner that even the broom doesn't reach. If you are tired of seeing the same four walls and you don't even want to think about the day when all this will end, we invite you to imagine one thing: spend this quarantine in a movie house. A house like any of the following:

The chalet of 'Parasites'

Without "parasites", of course. But think for a moment about spending all this time in such a chalet, in that minimalist living room, with an open kitchen and a window to the garden.

The home of the award-winning Bong Joon-Ho movie even has a hidden bunker, just in case things get worse from now on … ideal for catastrophists and conspirators! The only bad news is that the house of 'Parasites' does not exist: It is an incredible set that was built only to shoot the film.

Elio's house in 'Call Me By Your Name'

A quarantine in an old Lombardy mansionIn the sun, with countless books and a garden full of peach trees, it doesn't seem like a bad plan. And hey, although visiting that region of northern Italy is not the best idea right now and it is definitely not peach season, dreaming is free.

If the seclusion had caught us in the summer and the Alpine country was not one of the most affected by the Covid-19, we would not think about it. Unlike the 'Parasites' one, this house does exist, it is in Cremona, it was built in the 16th century, and it is for sale in Idealista for 1,700,000 euros.

Tony Stark's 'high-tech' mansion in 'Iron Man'

Californian mansion Razor House has been one of the most expensive real estate transactions in history: last year it sold for around 23 million euros. Its facade can be seen in the three installments of the 'Iron Man' saga, although after the last one it was destroyed (oops, spoiler), but the interior is decorated. Tony Stark's house is the house ideal to lock up without departure date. It is gigantic and full of gadgets with which, of course, nobody would be bored.

The 'creepy' mansion from 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

A mansion with domestic service (ok, they are aliens from Transsexual, Transilvania, but it is domestic service after all), continuous party and even a more or less medical room where you can isolate yourself some possible infected?

But how can it not be one of our favorite homes to quarantine! If, in addition, we add that it has its own cinema with the very antenna of the RKO, we would isolate ourselves head first with Frank'n'Furter and company.

The 'Ex Machina' bunker-mansion

The huge but claustrophobic house of scientist Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac) is in Norway and is actually the luxurious Juvet Landscape Hotel.

The idea of ​​spending a few (many) days cloistered in a futuristic, fully computerized haven and lost in the middle of nowhere it is not like leaving it aside … and if, in addition, you have personnel at your service, even if they are androids, then the topic is adding points. Of course, if there are blackouts and strange things start happening, get out of there.

The house in the middle of the Cullen forest in 'Twilight'

Once the home of the Cullen family, cinema's most luminescent vampires, on the big screen, the Hoke House mansion exists in Portland and its owner is Nike's chief designer (You can see it inside here).

This wooden and concrete casoplon is located in the middle of the forest, with no one around, so if someone can seclude himself here to pass the virus, he or she gets rid of it.

Patrick Bateman's Manhattan stomp on 'American Psycho'

If, instead of lost mansions, someone prefers to shut himself in a luxury apartment in the Big Apple until everything calms down, nothing better than that of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) in 'American Psycho'.

Very minimalist, like everything in the late 90s and early 2000s, this little apartment does not lack a telescope in the window to gossip about what your neighbors, also locked up, do. If you want to see it more fully and move around it at your leisure, you have a virtual visit here.

The chalet where the 'El guateque' party is held

To pass a quarantine of the most entertaining, imagine doing it in the house of 'El guateque', with a Peter Sellers causing hilarious chaos in his wake, liters of champagne in every corner and even elephants! Of course, if things go wrong, rest assured that, instead of the police, the army tanks will be presented directly. I would think about it.

The mansion of 'A single man'

Close without departure date in a wood and glass house with decorations designed by Tom Ford It must be the dream of any fashion lover … In this mansion (which in real life exists, at least its facade, and is a 15-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles) tranquility is assured, and naps in that semicircular sofa they are the best claim to close the door with seven keys and not want to step on the street.

The 'Home Alone' Burglar-Proof House

In a residential area on the outskirts of Chicago is the one that 'Home Alone' is the McCallister home, where Kevin (Macaulay Cukin) has to spend Christmas unaccompanied.

This real house, which since then has been renovated and which in the movie was full of cheating and 'home invasion' proof, is ideal to dig in during these days eating pizza. The only downside is that no one will ring the bell and you will not be able to say that "stay with the change, filthy vermin".

The apartment in Montmartre de 'Amélie'

It is not a spectacular high-tech mansion, or a chaletazo with a pool, but that of 'Amélie' It is a Parisian apartment with a double portion of cuteness: on the one hand, because of his chattering animal pictures, and on the other, because you can discover behind some skirting board an old box full of secrets and be entertained by pulling a good part of the quarantine.

The stomp of Mario Casas in 'Hogar'

As the Pastor brothers thriller says, it would be "the house you deserve". Imagine this confinement in a flat like that, located in a luxurious residential area on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​with an XXL window lighting the living room (of epic dimensions, too) and all the comforts. We would keep everything, except for the cloudy concierge and the former tenant. You know why.

