12 Minutes, cast talking: Daisy Ridley, McAvoy and Dafoe on the thriller cross gen

During Gamescom 2020, the leaders of Annapurna Interactive presented the cast of 12 Minutes, a videogame thriller based on time loops that will feature a cast of first-rate interpreters.

In fact, these include Daisy Ridley, a young British actress who became known to the general public following the interpretation of Rey in the new Star Wars trilogy. In addition to the role in the universe of the Far Far Galaxy, the professional also took part in Murder on the Orient Express ed Ophelia. Also present in 12 Minutes James McAvoy, which boasts productions of the caliber de The last king of Scotland, as well as numerous X-Men themed cine-comics, in which he played Professor Xavier. Finally, we find the more than famous Willem Dafoe, starring in the recently acclaimed The Lighthouse, with Robert Pattinson.

In the video you find at the opening of this news, the three actors discussed the challenge represented by dar voice to characters whose facial animations and in which the vision of the player shape the virtual world. In 12 Minutes the narration takes on a central role, as the protagonist will find himself trapped in a continuous time loop, destined to continually relive the same 12 minutes which bring his life to ruin when a policeman breaks into his home, brutally beating him and accusing his wife of murder.

12 Minutes is expected on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X at a yet unannounced launch date.