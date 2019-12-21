12 Days of Free Games on Epic Games Store: TowerFall Ascension Available

Share it:

As the Christmas holidays approach, Epic Games Store has launched a new initiative, aimed at offering its users some interesting anticipated gifts.

As part of the latter, the platform will offer, every day for twelve days, the possibility to download a game completely for free. The promotion got underway yesterday, Thursday 19 December: very punctual, the social accounts of Epic Games Store have recently announced the second title for free.

As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, it is about TowerFall Ascension. Developed and distributed by Matt Makes Games, the title is a party game which allows four players to face off in local multiplayer. TowerFall Acension turns players into experts archery, offering them fun challenges and intense arrow-based combats. The title also includes a Quest mode, playable by a single player or by two users in a cooperative and within which it will be necessary to face "hordes of monsters and enemy archers from every land of TowerFall".

Epic Games Store users can redeem TowerFall Ascension for free for a limited period: the initiative will end at 17:00 on Saturday 21 December. In closing, we also report that the Christmas sales have started on the Epic Games Store.