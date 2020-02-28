12 celebrities who can't stand the Kardashian-Jenner sisters

@kyliejennerInstagram
That we are superfans and that we are ‘living’ with every news we have about them, does not mean that they are liked by everyone. In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters They are not exactly holy of the devotion of many of the celebrities you know. Most of them have had no problem mentioning them directly in a context that is not favorable. Others have limited themselves to making it clear, indirectly, who they are referring to. And although it seems that their life is based on fighting among themselves, the truth is that in the face of criticism, the sisters are a true clan and have always defended themselves.
These are the 12 celebrities that at some point have stated that they can't stand the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.
Advertising – Keep reading below
one
Rebel Wilson
When in 2015 he was offered to present the MTV Awards with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, I reject it. Why? Because "what they defend is totally opposite to what I defend. They are a bit superficial and their careers are not based on any talent," Rebel said. In addition, the actress of Amy Fat Amy ’expressed her disgust for having had to work so hard to get there while "Kim has only recorded one movie video".
two
Beyoncé
Although Beyoncé's last detail towards Kim Kardashian tried to tear down the rumors about your supposed bad relationship, the truth is that we continue to have our doubts.
It all started when, in 2014, Beyoncé and Jay Z did not attend Kim and Kanye's wedding. According to nearby sources, the reason was Rachel Roy (the woman with whom the rapper had been unfaithful to Queen B), who was also invited.
In 2016, a source close to Beyoncé told The Mirror that Beyoncé "Kim had never liked. He has tolerated it for their husbands, for their relationships and for their friends in common. Another told Hollywood Life that the singer "thinks that Kim would do anything for fame".
And of course, we don't know what to think anymore.
3
Cher
We do not know what the Kardashian-Jenner have done to the singer so that, when asked about them, her answer was: "I have never seen a Kardashian but at those z ***** they should be thrown on a highway. And no kidding. "
Speechless.
4
Chloë Grace Moretz
The actress is one of the most disappointed with the way Kim Kardashian uses her body in social networks. In one of his usual nudes on Instagram, Chloé commented: "I hope you realize how important it is to set goals for young women, teaching them that we have much more to offer than our bodies."
And of course, Kim did not remain silent and replied from the sarcasm: "We are going to welcome Chloé to Twitter, since nobody knows who he is."
5
Pink
The singer, who also fights for female empowerment with something other than the body as a fighting tool, wrote this on Twitter, obviously referring to the clan:
"I appeal to all women around the world using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent and their innate magic. You may never attract the attention of bank checks like those who use their body, their sex, their tits and their asses but women like you don't need that kind of attention. "
6
Barack Obama
Ok, Barack Obama is the "light" of this gallery but the former president He wouldn't let his daughters see ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and that already implies that they are not holy of their devotion either.
7
Amy Schumer
The actress presented Saturday Night live in October 2015 and her allusions to the Kardashian Jenner sisters were constant: "Is that a positive message for girls? That of a family of women who they take the face with which they were born as a suggestion? "
8
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Apparently, the actress of ‘Buffy’ was not funny that Kim and Kanye will star in a cover and wrote on Twitter: Well, I'll have to cancel my subscription on Vogue. Who's with me?".
9
Naomi Campbell
We fear that the fact that Kim Kardashian is obsessed with the supermodel is not, at all, reciprocal.
The model also reacted to that cover, in 2014: "I am a model and have been working for 28 years. When they give you a cover it is for your career and it is considered a great achievement".
When they referred to how Kendall Jenner has managed to become one of the highest paid models thanks to Instagram, she replied. "Good for her. I simply believe that in my generation of women – with Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer- we have made a living step by step Until I get there. We have worked hard and they come from heaven. But hey, maybe it's a 'Easy Come Easy Go'".
10
Reese witherspoon
It was in his speech after accepting an MTV award in 2011 when he referred to Kim Kardashian, not to mention it: "When I entered the industry, if you made a movie video you were ashamed and hid under the bed".
eleven
Troian Bellisario
The actress of ‘Pretty Little Liars’, however, does not know which side to choose: whether the Kardashian or Taylor Swift:
"OMG, I have so much aversion to the Kardashian because I don't understand people's obsession with them and I don't want to accept them as the closest thing to a real family. So, I guess it would be from Taylor's team? However, I also consider that theirs is feminism of paste. That is to say, you cannot preach the brotherhood among women and then do nothing but destroy girls who have once been your friends. "
Troian, give it a couple of turns because you don't have it very clear.
12
Taylor Swift
The history of enmity between Taylor Swift with Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests gives for a novel. However, it could well be summed up in three key points:
- The time that Kanye took the stage to make it clear that it seemed unfair that Taylor took the prize to ‘Best Music Video’ when Beyoncé’s Ladies Single Ladies ’was the best ever.
- When Kanye released ‘Famous’ with a phrase that said "I have made that z *** famous" referring to Taylor.
- The day Kim and all his fans filled Taylor's Twitter with snake icons and the singer, far from falling into her game, adopted the symbol as her spiritual animal from that moment.
And now we are not very clear at what time they are but what is clear is that well, well, well they do not get along. What is certain is that the ‘pullitas’ among them are constant, especially by Taylor.
Advertising – Keep reading below
Add Comment