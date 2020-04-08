12 applications to read books on an Android smartphone or tablet

Share it:

Google Play has millions of applications of many types, even within those intended for entertainment we can find practically everything. At a time when mobiles are a practically essential element, it is fair adapt, as much as possible, our entertainment lifelong to new technologies.

One of the most traditional forms of entertainment is reading and now, thanks to mobiles, we can always carry our favorite titles with us. With this in mind, we will recommend 11 applications so you can read your books Wherever you are from your Android smartphone or tablet.

Kindle

Probably this application does not need any presentation, it is included in the well-known tablets Amazon Kindle And, of course, they can be installed on any Android device. It has a huge book store among which you will find a few free, in case you can not spend money at that time.

Google Play Books

Another application that does not need much explanation of what is going on and that is already installed as a base in most Android smartphones is Google Play Books. In this store, as in the case of Kindle, you will find both paid and free books and, of course, read them in the application itself.

Aldiko Book Reader

Aldiko Book Reader is an application where you can read a large number of books in different languages ​​(including Spanish) and that supports PDF and EPUB, among others. One of the most useful functions is that it is able to memorize where you have stayed so that you can continue at another time. There is a paid version that costs 5.49 euros and includes some additional functions.

Moon + Reader

Moon + Reader is an application that allows you to read a large number of books for free and that supports several of the most popular formats, such as pdf, EPUB or txt, among others. Some of the functions of this application are being able to select part of the text, use the night mode to take care of your eyes or adjust the brightness by dragging your finger on the left edge of the screen.

Lithium

Lithium is a magnificent application for reading books on our Android mobile. Find all books automatically, without having to enter them manually. We can, of course, add different categories to order the books as we want. Its interface is quite careful and is completely free.

Rakuten Kobo

Rakuten Kobo allows you to enjoy both books and audiobooks. We can buy from a wide catalog of books and the interface is quite current and pleasant. At the reading level it is comfortable, allowing us to add books to favorites, adjust size, attenuation, transitions and others.

Full Reader

Full Reader It is an application that, in addition to meeting the standards of these applications to support the most common formats, focuses on personalization so that the user can make the app more their own. In addition to being able to customize font and themes, it has a built-in translator for five languages ​​(Russian, Ukrainian, English, French and German).

eBoox: epub book reader

eBoox is a very simple book reader but without advertising or distractions. It has autorotation, being able to turn the pages with the volume and text buttons in two columns. Compatible with fb2, epub and mobi. Quick, comfortable and intuitive.

FBReader

Like the other apps on this list, FBReader It supports several of the most common formats, such as ePub, fb2 or Kindle azw3. This application allows you to synchronize both your library and the place where you have stayed to be able to continue later.

Wattpad

Wattpad It is a well-known application in which you can read books quietly, but it has the peculiarity that you can download texts written by other famous people (not necessarily writers) and read them offline. It is one of the best options if you are looking to read a little of everything.

Reasily

Reasily is a fairly complete application for reading books. It supports multiple formats, including epub3 and allows you to easily import all the epub that we have on the device. His way of managing chapters is striking, since with a single lateral displacement we can see them all in order.

ReadEra

We will end the selection with ReadEra, a complete book reader completely free and without advertising. It is similar to Prestige eReader but is kept more up-to-date and ad-free. Compatible with formats such as EPUB, PDF, DOC, RTF, TXT, DJVU, FB2, MOBI and with a clean and pleasant design.