12 actors who never won the Oscar

January 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Ava Gardner and Deborah Kerr

The Mexican filming of 'La Noche de la Iguana' (John Huston, 1964) concentrated on the press for the romance of Richard Burton, its protagonist, and Elizabeth Taylor, a visitor to the set. And he left moments to remember, like this funny photo of Ava Gardner (1922-1990) and Deborah Kerr (1921-2007). Although both were extraordinary, the Academy did not consider them, perhaps because of the sleaze of the adaptation of the work of Tennessee Williams. In fact, neither Gardner nor Kerr ever won an Oscar: the first was only nominated for 'Mogambo' (John Ford, 1952). Kerr had a worse experience, with six unsuccessful nominations: 'My son Edward' (G. Cukor, 1949), 'From here to eternity' (F. Zinnemann, 1953), 'The King and I' (W. Lang, 1956), 'Only God Knows' (J. Huston, 1957), 'Separate Tables' (Delbert Mann, 1958) and 'Three Wandering Lives' (F. Zinnemann, 1961). When, in 1994, he won an honorary Oscar, he said with all his British correction: "The best compensation was to be satisfied with my work."

