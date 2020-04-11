11 TV series that went crazy on the road

Most series lasting more than two or three seasons end inexorably downhill. It is expected after so many chapters (especially for those that have more than 22 per year). But there are some that, for different reasons, are completely lost.
Breaking their own rules, adding weird science fiction elements, or resurrecting characters, the following series should have stopped and wondered what made them good at first.
1. 'Heroes'
Issue: too many characters, too confusing.
'Heroes' was the series that everyone (and their mothers) loved in its first season. It was fresh, exciting, fun, and full of great characters that weren't like anything we've seen before. But, as soon as season 2 arrived, all the plot born in the original had already been lost.
Lots of useless characters were introduced, and too many stayed longer than expected, making us forget about what mattered to us and why. For such a promising series that disaster came so soon it was heartbreaking. So no one cared when the disappointing 'Heroes Reborn' premiered.
2. 'I jump to infinity'
Issue: chain interference and mindless science fiction.
The first two seasons of this Jerry O'Connell gem was pure science fiction hallucination. It was a small group going from world to world trying to find a home. But, when we jump a couple of seasons forward, we find them close to death, trying to fight a strange race of aliens called Kromaggs and O'Connell's Quinn transformed into a totally different type. It was totally crazy and nothing like the brilliant show that dazzled us at first.
It was all Fox's fault (and after Syfy). The creator of the series was removed, the men in suits put a trick and broke everything. Even messy episodes aired for no reason. Maybe 'Jumps to infinity' was sacrificed so that this kind of stupidities of the chains do not happen (so usually) today.
3. 'The night watchmen?
Issue: Hasselhoff takes it with the aliens.
At first, this spin-off of 'Beach Watchers' didn't sound like such a crazy idea. Hasselhoff's character quits the job and starts a detective agency. But after…
Right away, good old David was fighting surfer aliens, serial killer mermaids, and thawed Vikings. They even clone it at a certain point. We don't think Dwayne Johnson does a reboot of this, but the truth is that we would like to see it.
4. 'Lost'
Issue: Improvising on the go.
Although some closed fans defend that Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse were always clear on the end of everything, it is probably fair to say that they had no idea what they were doing from the moment the smoke monster appears, the Dharma initiative and the Jacob that does not get old. They were all crazy.
Towards the end, fans ended up accepting all the explanations they were given about the series 'mythology, especially when many questions were answered in the series' confusing (albeit brilliant) finale. Still, it's hard not to get frustrated with the direction the series took.
5. Felicity
Issue: Suddenly it was converted to science fiction and fantasy.
If you've never seen this teen drama from the early 2000s check out Wikipedia a little. You'll be so confused reading what's going on that you won't even know when the word "Wiccan" appears. The series was about a university student living her life in New York, with romances, fights, etc. But suddenly, student Felicity is sent back in time for a year by her boyfriend. Because if. Remember, this series was not the 'Buffy' type or anything like that. It was crazy.
Anyway, she uses that power to get the man of her dreams (instead of avoiding major disasters). Still unsatisfied with her new life, she manages to find a magician who will put everything back as it was by the end. What the hell was all that about?
Issue: After putting them together, they ran out of (sensible) ideas.
The beauty of this underrated show was that it brought down Superman, 'Twilight' style, into ordinary life. But, as soon as Lois and Superman were together, interest plummeted along with overall quality. They both get married and start traveling through time.
7. 'True Blood'
Issue: Everyone became a jerk.
The first two seasons of 'True Blood' were the perfect antidote for 'Twilight'. She was sexy, smart, and fun, and with enough cool vampires for years to come.
However, once he ventured beyond the books on which it is based, we all wondered where he was going. It was hard to love any of the characters. Tara became a vampire, and Eric lost his memory. And all that without getting into werewolves, fairies and ghosts …
8. 'Glee'
Issue: The meaning of the series was quickly forgotten.
Many of us were Gleeks in 2010. We couldn't get enough of the innocent paths that led the protagonists to want to be champions of the music show. We even enjoyed it in the second season, and a bit in the third.
But if you look at season 6, nothing resembles the series that haunted us a couple of years ago. Rachel has her own TV show (how?), Brittany's real father was Stephen Hawking and Sue becomes vice president (really?). The series took so much the same turn that it completely lost its sense of reality.
9. 'Prison Break'
Issue: They escaped from prison.
The first season of 'Prison Break' raised it as one of the best series in the history of the medium. But it also proved to be one of those concept proposals that showed that nobody knew how to follow as soon as the protagonists were free.
However, they managed to get up to four seasons away from it. At one point it seemed like a weird mix between 'Ocean's Eleven and' Fast & Furious', in which Michael and Lincoln work for the FBI while trying to uncover a government conspiracy involving their mother. At least, they went back to the basic jailbreak in the revival 'Prison Break: Sequel'.
10. 'Roseanne'
Issue: What did not really happen.
After eight excellent seasons on the working class, in the final season we see Roseanne play the lottery and a fantasy begins with Jerry Springer, Hugh Hefner and Roseanne killing terrorists on a train. Yes.
If that wasn't bad enough, in the final episode it is revealed that the entire season was on Roseanne's mind to forget about her disastrous life, including the death of her husband Dan. What the hell! This spoils the whole series when you want to see the above again.
eleven. 'The Colbys'
Reason: The final "innovator"
'Dynasty' was full of nonsense, but it was adorable eighties stupidity. Their spin-off was more of the same, and it turned out to be a healthy family series about the Carringtons' marriage.
But it lasted only two seasons and in the end it happened to other nonsense. It also ended with a cliffhanger that always made us uncomfortable. Emma Samm's character Fallon is left abandoned in the desert, and seems to be abducted by aliens. So, out of the blue. After the series was canceled, we never found out what happened. Does anyone care?
