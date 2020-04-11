11 TV series that went crazy on the road

Share it:

Most series lasting more than two or three seasons end inexorably downhill. It is expected after so many chapters (especially for those that have more than 22 per year). But there are some that, for different reasons, are completely lost.

Breaking their own rules, adding weird science fiction elements, or resurrecting characters, the following series should have stopped and wondered what made them good at first.

1. 'Heroes'

Issue: too many characters, too confusing.

NBC Universal

'Heroes' was the series that everyone (and their mothers) loved in its first season. It was fresh, exciting, fun, and full of great characters that weren't like anything we've seen before. But, as soon as season 2 arrived, all the plot born in the original had already been lost.

Lots of useless characters were introduced, and too many stayed longer than expected, making us forget about what mattered to us and why. For such a promising series that disaster came so soon it was heartbreaking. So no one cared when the disappointing 'Heroes Reborn' premiered.

2. 'I jump to infinity'

Issue: chain interference and mindless science fiction.

Fox

The first two seasons of this Jerry O'Connell gem was pure science fiction hallucination. It was a small group going from world to world trying to find a home. But, when we jump a couple of seasons forward, we find them close to death, trying to fight a strange race of aliens called Kromaggs and O'Connell's Quinn transformed into a totally different type. It was totally crazy and nothing like the brilliant show that dazzled us at first.

It was all Fox's fault (and after Syfy). The creator of the series was removed, the men in suits put a trick and broke everything. Even messy episodes aired for no reason. Maybe 'Jumps to infinity' was sacrificed so that this kind of stupidities of the chains do not happen (so usually) today.

3. 'The night watchmen?

Issue: Hasselhoff takes it with the aliens.

At first, this spin-off of 'Beach Watchers' didn't sound like such a crazy idea. Hasselhoff's character quits the job and starts a detective agency. But after…

Right away, good old David was fighting surfer aliens, serial killer mermaids, and thawed Vikings. They even clone it at a certain point. We don't think Dwayne Johnson does a reboot of this, but the truth is that we would like to see it.

4. 'Lost'

Issue: Improvising on the go.

Bob D'Amico / ABCGetty Images

Although some closed fans defend that Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse were always clear on the end of everything, it is probably fair to say that they had no idea what they were doing from the moment the smoke monster appears, the Dharma initiative and the Jacob that does not get old. They were all crazy.

Towards the end, fans ended up accepting all the explanations they were given about the series 'mythology, especially when many questions were answered in the series' confusing (albeit brilliant) finale. Still, it's hard not to get frustrated with the direction the series took.

5. Felicity

Issue: Suddenly it was converted to science fiction and fantasy.