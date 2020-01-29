11 things you didn't know about Ariel Winter

Campaign against slut-shaming

For many years, even as a minor, Winter has been a constant victim of slut-shaming (neologism that means "tildar of prostitute") for the way you saw, for his figure and, especially, for the size of his chest . Winter has not only taken these misogynist comments with caution but has told his experiences as a victim of these attacks to help and serve as an example to his fans. She is ambassador for Dove's #SpeakBeautiful campaign and, when numerous people set out to insult her about how she was dressed at her graduation (she wore a short pink dress) she simply replied "Dear body-shamers, I was great in that dress. If you don't like it don't buy it. Kisses, Ariel. "