11 reasons why 'Bojack Horseman' is one of the best animated series ever

This beginning of 2020 has meant the farewell of one of the best series of the decade … and probably history. At least as far as animation is concerned. I'm talking about 'Bojack Horseman', the Netflix series that ended on January 31 after six seasons and 77 episodes.

Bojack is an old television star, star of 'Retozando' ('Horsin' Around '), popular sitcom of the 90s. His peak moment of fame was that and, since then, his life and career cannot overcome, due among other things to his personality. The series begins when he decides to give a boost to his fame with the publication of his memoirs, which will be written by Diane Nguyen.

That is the starting point of 'Bojack Horseman', the first series of Raphael Bob-Waksberg and whose conclusion is the closure of the first wave of Netflix original series (preceded by the also finished 'House of Cards',' Hemlock Grove 'and' Orange is the New Black '). A magnificent series that is much more than it seems at first glance.

Comedy and absurd humor of first level

As a comedy we find a cast of characters trying to navigate through life and that get into absurd and extremely funny situations. For the "pure" comedy part, they usually use Mr. Peanutbutter's good-natured or Todd, who goes on adventures. But there are also many word games, visual gags in the background or in transitions that are a real delight.

'South Park' with animals

We could even say that the Netflix series is, in this sense, the closest thing to 'South Park' that exists today. In fact, its creator cites it among its main influences. It is a series that not afraid to say what you think of controversial issues, especially those that concern the world of entertainment and be somewhat crude and obvious when it comes to representing the issues.

So we have a sharp comment on Hollywoo d which has also been attached to today. From the Cosby case to #metoo, Time's up and both racial and gender gap claims that have been making headlines during the broadcast of the series.

Animals with animal behaviors

This may be silly, but it is not so much. Accustomed to so many series (especially children) starring anthropomorphic animals, it is rare to see them here with own behaviors (and topics) of the animals they represent: cats with briefcases and suits have to be rescued by firefighters when climbing a tree, dogs whose ears are raised …

A great character development

Although 'Bojack Horseman' takes the name of the protagonist horse, the series has a squad of characters that receive great attention and they have a lot of development and evolution work behind. This includes characters that seem seemingly "simpler" like Todd, whose growth throughout the series is spectacular or more complex like Princess Carolyn.

Because you have fun … until you realize what the thing is about

The cycle of anyone who has begun to watch the series can be described as follows: "Oh, a horse that talks. Satires, all that fun …; oh, I didn't see this coming … no, no, oysters that suddenly come down". And is that 'Bojack Horseman' It is much more than it seems at first sight.

When watching an animated series, we almost automatically assume that we are facing a comedy. And to some extent it is true. But in the Netflix series Show us what's behind the laughs and allegedly comic situations to talk about issues such as depression, alcoholism and mental health issues.

Browse very well between comedy and drama

Raphael Bob-Waksberg manages to maintain an amazing balance when it comes to handling the drama and the most painful moments (because he has them, and many) with comedy. It is not one of those "gobble" mixes but is anchored in the same DNA of 'Bojack Horseman', making it almost impossible to detach one gender from the other.

Adult animation Really

And that brings me to the next point. "Adult animation" is a term that we automatically apply as the opposite of "animation directed to children", but in practice they do not analyze vital and "adult" themes. Or, at least, not with the depth allowed by other genres. In 'Bojack Horseman' they seek to address these issues and do so without simplifications or detours. They approach them for hours.

A moral spectrum of fifty shadows

Which includes one of the strengths of 'Bojack Horseman' and it is the presumption that there are no blacks and whites here, good or bad and that postures and behaviors can vary. Does Bojack's self-destructive behavior mean that he is a bad person? How do we perceive others and ourselves? Are there really good and bad? Is Bojack an antihero?

From this spectrum of moral grays, makes us debate labels We immediately put around us and the characters. Find us positioning ourselves for a few minutes to rethink our verdicts. It is a series that addresses the issues of life from a deeply philosophical point of view …

An honest treatise on depression, anxiety, addiction and many other issues

… but also psychological. Lately, every time I recommended this series and they asked me what it was about, I said "depressed". And basically that's the main issue that is addressed. Not only depression, but various mental health and illness issues.

It works alcoholism and depression, self-esteem, anxiety, abuse, Alzheimer's (the episode dedicated to this still makes my hair stand on end) … All these issues treated from a nakedness, an honesty, practically brutal. So much that it creeps deep and shivers.

A colossal interpretive work

Being an animated series, this aspect is not usually commented on much. But the interpretations, the voices, are colossal. For sample we can find an episode, I think of the fifth season that is a monologue of twenty minutes of Bojack. Will Arnett manages to prove that it is a wonder.

Because he has his own Baby Yoda

And his name is Ruthie.