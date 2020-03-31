11 keys, influences and interpretations of a very current suburban nightmare

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Sitges festival 2019 presented the second film of Lorcan Finnegan, an Irish director, author of the interesting 'Without Name'(2016), a mix between myths folk horror and 'El resplandor' (The Shining, 1980) to recover. In 'Vivarium' (2019), released in Spain online, it explores different themes and offers a highly polished finish in what it is, in fact, almost an art and essay film.

'Vivarium'It's about a couple, Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg), which end in Yonder, a new suburban residential complex they can't escapeThey are literally trapped in an infinite space of identical empty houses. In the end, they must surrender to the lifestyle after receiving a box with a baby inside and the note "raise the child and you will be released". A vision of a unique and strange world, with a strong metaphor about the social cycle that we break down in 11 keys.

THE TEXT FOLLOWING HAS IMPORTANT SPOILERS OF THE FILM

1- The short film 'Foxes' (2011) is a full-blown essay

Finnegan made a supernatural horror short film titled 'Foxes', with Garret shanley, the same writer of 'VivariumIn it they explored the phenomenon of abandoned houses in Ireland with a slightly similar plot and some visual notes (especially in the landscape of endless constructions) that will be repeated in the new one. According to himself:

"While working on this short, we unlocked certain themes that we wanted to investigate further: the atomization of society and the seemingly inevitable nature of the social contract, a reaction to what was happening politically in Ireland at the time. It all has to do with the economy, the government was awarding all these EU grants and the banks were granting 100% mortgages and the result was a grim development where people were building these massive housing developments in the middle of nowhere in Ireland and making a fortune for them. "

2- The idea came from a documentary by David Attenborough

Another boost to the idea of ​​'Vivarium'was an interesting documentary about the European cuckoo life cycle, a bird that lays eggs in other birds' nests, narrated by David Attenborough for the BBC, in addition to being the basis of the film's concept, gives rise to the use of real images of that life cycle in the credits. According Finnegan:

"Cuckoos are brood parasites: they don't breed their young, they find surrogate parents in other birds. In the script we had written even in an earlier draft, we had described a scene where this was happening on the tree, but ended up cutting it off the script to save on budget and recording time, it wasn't something that felt completely necessary. "

3- Influence of painting and art

Finnegan developed a special liking for the visual arts while studying designIt was a good formal training in composition, color and symmetry, which can be followed in 'Vivarium', an extremely visual film, in which the author has cited artists as Magritte, like the famous'The empire of lights'(also inspired the famous shot of 'The Exorcist'), which was actually in the script, so they designed the look of the neighborhood to look like a surreal painting, and it is intuited a lot in one of the posters of the film.

Another of the artists who leave their mark on the Yonder neighborhood is the work of impossible architectures of M.C. Escher, which can be traced especially in the chaotic distribution of houses, when Emma enters under the sidewalk and can be discerned in the repetition of structures, also with a poster heavily influenced by 'painted paper'of the author.

Quoted by Finnegan, there is also installation of 'The Weather Project 'by Olafur Eliasson, the light artist, a weather project on the Tate with a giant fake sun sun, which inspired him when he lived in London.

The photography of Andreas Gursky with his repeating patterns they are also cited.

And last but not least, also the photographs of Gregory Crewdson, inspired by the style of the new urban independent horror from movies like 'It Follows' (2014) or 'Hereditary' (2014).

GREGORY CREWDSON, Untitled (2003-2007) Digital pigment print, image size: 57 x 88 in. © ️Gregory Crewdson pic.twitter.com/W7BnDFteUk – Gregory Crewdson (@crewdsonstudio) March 30, 2020

4- 'Children's game' (1984) of the Hammer. The trail of 'The Twilight Zone' and other horror anthologies

Many have wanted to see in the new of Lorcan Finnegan a long episode of 'Black Mirror', despite the fact that the author prefers to bring his work closer to the culture of the 20th century:

"My movie is twisted, weird, surreal and dark. Its tone is close to that of 'The Twilight Zone' and the science fiction movies of the 70s."

Meanwhile, surely there are chapters of 'The unknown dimension'that have a similar spirit, ay that rescue the mythical episode'Child's play'(1984) series'Hammer's House of Mystery and Suspense', in which a family gradually realized that they had no memories while their house was heating up and they could not go out, to discover that are the toys of an alien girl's dollhouse, a progressively decadent episode with an existentialist point that seems traced in 'Vivarium'.

5- Kafka's work

Sometimes it is difficult to define what is Kafkian and what is not by the use and overuse of the adjective, but in this case there is a clear example of what a Kafkaesque work should be. The repetition and the spiral towards nowhere in a grayish world, here bluish and with greens of Hospital, and the ingredient of the trap of bureaucracy and obligations that here translates into an access to a house increasingly difficult to get.

6- 'The woman in the sand' (Suna no onna 1964)

The movie of Hiroshi Teshigahara It is about an entomologist in a sand desert who is caught living with a woman who lives alone in an old house, and with whom he establishes a strange relationship. For Finnegan "not an aesthetic influence, it's more a schematic influence. " The hopeless tone, the sober style and the presence of holes in both films also mark the relationship between the two.

7- Roy Andersson's cinema

The Swedish director, known for his satires on the human condition, practices a surreal tragicomedy that is close to the grotesque and not only influences its tone, but its style, because it builds sets and exteriors inside a warehouse. His 'Songs from the second floor'(Sånger från andra våningen, 2000) is a perfect summary of the disenchantment that his cinema transmits, accentuated by a use of dull and crude light that is related to that of'Vivarium'.

8- 'The people of the damned' and other extraterrestrial "cuckoos"

Perhaps the most obvious science fiction piece to quote is' The Village of the Damned '(Village of the Dammed, 1960), which is based on the novel.'The Midwich Cuckoos'(1957), whose title says it all. An alien race that makes all the women of a town pregnant to raise their luminous-eyed children. Something similar to what 'The Son' does (Brightburn, 2019), that evil Superman who imitates, this time, comparing it to wasps and how they infiltrate bee nests and they take what is theirs, making a parallel to what the boy does with his family, another even more deadly cuckoo.

9 – What does the end of 'Vivarium' mean?

In the final moments of the film, Tom dies and Gemma attempts to kill the grown child, but becomes an alien, lifts the sidewalk, and disappears below it. Gemma follows him and finds himself in a triptych network where other similar children appear to be kidnapping and torturing other human partners, suggesting that Yonder Development it is a whole network of homes where many humans are kept in the nursery, forced to raise mutant alien children. Gemma also dies and is buried in the hole that Tom had dug.

The boy raised by Gemma and Tom arrives to the same Yonder office where the movie begins and replaces the aging realtor and stuffs him into a body bag and lures another couple into his network, suggesting that the lifespan of these aliens is very short. Basically they are parasites that use humans as hosts and then kill them, which explains why the boy tells Gemma that a mother's job is just to prepare her son for the world while he puts her in a body bag. lHome number 9 probably represents 9 months of maternity, until the child can go out into the real world.

9- Metaphor of fear of the suburbia

The suburbs of ireland to which he refers Finnegan in section 'Foxes' for him:

"They are manifestations of capitalist greed. For this film, we were particularly inspired by what was happening in Ireland with the phantom properties, but also worldwide: Spain has the same problem, like Greece, that the United States, when the economic collapse occurred in 2008. As a teenager, Garret had an experience trying to find a way out of a housing complex where all the houses looked the same, and that scared him. So probably that residual fear there that influenced our fear of settling, going up the property ladder, getting a mortgage, buying a place too expensive, and taking a predetermined step for you, which is very strange. These steps are actually things that people thrive toward, they are real goals in life. Sometimes they can end up trapping them in a life they didn't really fully think about. But the girl at the beginning of the movie says, 'I don't like the way things are, it's horrible.' she is the only one who represents the possibility for an alternative. "

10- The Music of The Specials

The soundtrack of 'Vivarium'has hymns of the ska band The Specials representing the only glimpse of life for a different couple, two special monotonous boys who cling to 'Message To You Rudy', a song later repeated by a dance under the headlights that provides a rare moment of human chaos within the forced perfection of his new home and giving new meaning to'You better think on your future' of the letter. The presence of ska rounds off the mix of influences and means the only moment of hope for a truly black film.

11- The nuclear family trap

In addition to the comment on the way of life of capitalist society, (going to live where one does not want due to social imperative) 'Vivarium' works like allegory of parenthood, monotony and the difficulties of everyday life. We witness how the couple's relationship cools, anger is born and, gradually, distance is created between them. Everything works as a parody of family roles. Gemma embraces motherhood and Tom becomes obsessed with digging in the garden hoping to find a way out of the endless hell of that life.

Tom and Gemma meet stuck in roles they hadn't signed for. When the child screams when he wants to be fed, he is not much different from a real baby. If they had neighbors, they would not talk to each other, as in residential neighborhoods that lack communities. They really are not alone, there are other houses are occupied by people who are also trapped. If we remove the fantastic element, there is not much difference with the life of any western middle class person. For Finnegan, this responds to a terror more related to the real world: