11 curiosities to thoroughly enjoy the season of 'American Horror Story' that pays tribute to the slasher

'American Horror Story' is an atypical series. Not only because it is a connected anthology, where each of the stories is independent although with references between them, but by the obvious irregularity between seasons. So we went from the excellent first season, 'Murder House', or the also recommended 'Asylum', to other more expendable, such as 'Hotel' or 'Apocalypse'.

In spite of everything, the series created by Ryan Murphy Y Brad Falchuk It is a success and has just been renewed for three seasons. Today we are going to talk about the last one, 'AHS 1984', which could fit in those seasons of medium quality. We are not going to fool ourselves, the nine chapters have been a "run that catches you", sometimes meaningless and at other times it has led to delirious and fun moments.

But above all, what has been 'AHS 1984' is a paid tribute to horror movies slasher. His episodes include continuous cinematographic winks, especially to the titles that gave rise to the genre, and there are also references to American culture. Therefore, we have decided to select the eleven greatest curiosities and anecdotes from 'AHS 1984' to enjoy it thoroughly.

Passion slasher

Slash it means slash in English. The slasher is a subgenre of horror movies characterized by the extreme violence which is practiced on groups of young people. In places usually away from civilization, a fact that accentuates their helplessness, and where the presence of adults is practically testimonial.

'Halloween Night' ('Halloween', 1978) by John Carpenter, is considered the first great example of slasher, but it is only two years later when 'Friday the 13th' (1980) is released, whose Narrative structure has been repeated since then to satiety in numerous films of the genre.

'Nightmare on Elm Street' ('A Nightmare on Elm Street', 1984), 'Night of Peace, Night of Death' ('Silent Night, Deadly Night', 1984), 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (' I Know What You Did Last Summer ', 1997) … and thus an endless list to which the sequels, remakes and reboots produced from all these successes could be added. Special mention deserves 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974), one ahead of its time; In short, the great pioneer.

A thousand and one ways to die

The imagination of the killer on duty when killing the suffering characters has no limits; anything goes. Axes, impaling, slashing, dismemberment … is the essence of the slasher the more bloody and unpleasant the better. In 'AHS 1984' the death of the characters are a tribute to the slashers because they are all an authentic gore festival, touching the histrionic at times.

Mr. Jingles, a killer with personality

The murderer of 'AHS 1984' has everything we can ask of a slaher murderer: a unmistakable look (the black raincoat, the keys …), a childhood trauma (the death of his brother and his mother), the impossibility of killing him, at least in the first attempts …

As we know it is a classic that these types of murderers have to kill and finish off several times, and still can stay alive for a filmic continuation. In the case of 'AHS 1984', Murphy and Falchuk have gone further because all the characters who died in the camp, murderers and victims, were automatically resurrected.

Throughout the history of these films all their macabre protagonists are characterized by something that made them iconic: Michael Myers and his mask, Candyman and the bees, Jason Voorhees and his hockey mask, the fisherman of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and his raincoat, Freddy Krueger with his unforgettable striped sweater and pocket knives. .. and so a long etcetera reaching the ridicule of the character in the B series movies.

Psychiatric hospitals

On "Halloween," the murderer Michael Myers escapes from the Smith's Grove psychiatric hospital thanks to a massive escape of inmates. In 'AHS 1984' the psychiatric hospital is another protagonist, Mr. Jingles is being held there, who, of course, escapes from it in a scene that recalls and honors the mass flight of Myers in “Halloween”. In that same hospital, psychologist Dona (Angelica Ross) starts up her plan to redeem psychopathic killers whose consequences will be suffered at Redwood camp.

Damn gas stations

When the group of friends stop at a gas station to refuel, the person in charge of it refuses them and bluntly states that everyone will die if they go to Redwood camp. This scene is practically identical to that of 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre', although in this case it specifies more and tells them that they should not get into other people's homes. Unfortunately nobody hears these warnings and the consequences are deadly…

Redwood camp

In the United States, sending children and young people to summer camp is practically institutionalized, so it is not surprising that they become the main scene of the massacres. Redwood camp is a copy of Crystal Lake camp where Jason Voorhees (and some relative than another) rang freely killing without consideration.

For those of you who remember the argument of 'Friday 13th', Jason Voorhees had died at the lake due to the negligence of the monitors, just like Mr. Jingles' brother of 'AHS 1984'. Dozens of films have chosen the camps as sites conducive to the mass murder of young people usually quite stunned, for example "Sleepaway Camp", "Madman", "Piraña", "Camp Blood" …

As Ryan Murphy does not like to make things easy, at Redwood Camp there was not a single psycho but there were three who acted at the same time; Mr. Jingles, Richard Ramírez and Margaret, a fourth in discord entering the last chapters, Bruce (Dylan Mc Dermott), but that lasts very little.

Stereotyped characters

If you have seen a slasher movie, you can imagine the characters that are going to die first and who has more options to survive … So, we have: the handsome, the nerd, the funny, the naive … Until 'Scream' arrived in 1996 and lightly and satirically decided to change the rules of the game, thereafter Nothing is what it seems.

The Night Stalker is real

The character of Richard Ramirez, also known as The Night Stalker, really existed. Between 1984 and 1985 he killed 14 people and committed several violations causing real terror in the city of Los Angeles.

He confessed to being a worshiper of the devil and satanic music, just as the character of 'AHS 1984' mentions regularly. The satanic brand tattooed on the hand is not the invention of the creators of the series but a copy of the one worn by the real Richard Ramírez. Sometimes, reality surpasses fiction.

As a curiosity, it is not the first time that this character appears in 'American Horror Story'. In the season 'Hotel' was one of the guests, but in this case played by another actor, Anthony Ruivivar. In season 9 the psychopath is embodied by Zach Villa.

"Final Girl"

The last episode of 'AHS 1984' bears that title, in clear allusion to the character who is usually the last survivor in the films of the genre. It is usually final girl in the slaher is a stereotyped, innocent and virginal character, being the only one that escapes death.

After hard disputes throughout the chapter among all the female characters in the series, finally the lucky one will be Emma Roberts giving a twist to the characters he usually plays for Ryan Murphy. They are also "Final Girls": Laurie Stroode on Halloween, Alice on Friday 13th or Sally in the terrifying end of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

The end of Mr. Jingles

'Friday 13' has one of the finals most shocking of horror movies. When the only survivor rides in a boat, paddles to the center of the lake and finally breathes believing safe from the massacre, a deformed child emerges from the waters and drags her to the bottom of the lake, although finally she survives, we still do not know why . That identical end Mr. Jingles is waiting for him, with the difference that he will not survive …

Xavier's aerobics class

Finally nothing better than a frivolous anecdote. In the first episode of this season, the character of Xavier (Cody Fern) imparts a fun and somewhat "naughty" aerobics class in which there is no shortage of heaters, crop tops (for them), carded hairs … well, back in 1985 the movie was released 'Perfect'by James Bridges.

The film will not go down in history for its quality but for the kind of aerobics that Jamie Lee Curtis teaches a John Travolta embedded in tiny shorts. The aim of the class was far from being in shape, since practically only the hips were exercised thanks to continuous pelvic movements … The video is still a success on YouTube today.

In short, if this 'AHS 1984' has been worthwhile for something, it has been for this handful of references, anecdotes, tributes, winks … To which we could add many more that have made us smile and above all remember those nostalgia first movies we saw in horror that managed to surprise us and terrorize us at the same time. What has been your favorite moment of the season?