 100% Marvel X-23, no. 2: Killer-X

After getting rid of Wolverine's mantle to return to his original nickname, Laura Kinney and Gabby took care of traffickers and returned to the X-mansion for Beast to give them more information. Unfortunately, both they would have an encounter with the Cuckoo sisters who at first seemed friendly, but in the end tried to be a trick to steal Gabby's body, something that X-23 was not going to allow. In this final stage volume we will see Laura and Gabby meet a new clone called Assassin-X that turns out to be part of an army, which will force Laura to make a decision while Gabby will go through a horrible experience that will make him rethink some things and his relationship with his clone sister Laura.

The story of this volume would begin with Laura and Gabby being contacted by the police to help them with a murderer that goes after various specialists in genetics. After a while of investigation, Laura confronts Killer-X and Gabby manages to leave her unconscious To take her to the mansion. There, Beast recognizes that is a clone of Laura with cyber touches, but with damaged DNA, so it has no healing factor. While Gabby tries to make friends with her – whom she called Tuoks -, Laura tracks the signal that was sent and found Robert Chandler with an army of Killers-X. Thus, Laura, Tuoks and Gabby would try to dismantle everything, but Honey Badger would have to make a very important decision and the words of her sister Laura would make her think seriously about the cloning and what would be possible her sisters.

In general, we are facing a plot of action quite interesting that returns to touch the issue of cloning, although this time from another point of view and with Gabby as the main spectator, it is she who ends up having most of the contact with the X-Killer. Now, speaking of certain aspects of the plot, the concept itself that the author has chosen I found it very original, since they have not sought to make the typical perfect soldier as "Weapon X" or "X-23", but were thought of in a totally different way, but with touches of the best known soldier. Nevertheless, recovering Chandler as an enemy and fully recovered has seemed a disappointment after the fate he suffered. On the other hand, I really liked the general dilemma that the story arc creates for Gabby, because it makes her reflect in a more mature way, although then she acts immaturely and take us to a story a little … strange. And, of course, the end of the same comic is fantastic for what it promises for the small mutant clone.

As for the characters, Laura Kinney acts very cold and hard on this occasion when facing both the X-Killer and everything related to her and, above all, when he discovers what Chandler has hidden in his company, thus showing a little lack of empathy, even if he has to do things as he should do them. Therefore, it is not surprising that after an argument, it explodes and feels horribly about itself. Gabby is Laura's counterpart in this comic looking cheerful and empathetic at all times, especially with whom her clones and sisters can be, since she assumes that Laura and she are not alone and their family is much larger, but does not take into account that the world is cold and cruel, so sometimes you have to take difficult decisions. Asesina-X is an altered and cybernetic clone of Laura Kinney who can't speak and who starts fighting with the protagonists, but ends up taking some character beyond programming. By last, Chandler reappears as a villain to try to replicate an army of X-Killers with the aim of putting them at the service of the highest bidder.

On rhythm, the first part of this work -which is almost the majority- is quite active due to the danger that Assassin-X supposes and what is related to Chandler and her, while in the final two numbers we pass at a balanced rate at that a little more weight is given to the tranquility and reflection of the characters, but without forgetting a little action and comedy.

On The edition, we are faced with a soft cover volume that recovers the numbers 7 to 12 of the third volume of X-23 with a quality paper and, as an extra, a few alternative covers at the end of the work with some reflections of Daniel Gavilán as a complement .

On an artistic level, Diego Olórtegui offers general drawing of very remarkable quality in which the close-ups and splash pages are great, but when the plane moves away there are times when the design fails at some times as in the faces. However, there are others in which it surprises us and gives us incredibly fun moments, mostly from Gabby.

In short, I think we are facing a quite satisfactory and almost remarkable stage closure for how Mariko Tamaki explores both in this volume and in the previous one several aspects of the personality and the deepest details of Laura and Gabby.

You can acquire “100% Marvel. X-23, no. 2: Killer-X ” here.