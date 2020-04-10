 100% Marvel. Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider, no. 2: The impossible year

Share it:

Gwen stacy has revealed his identity to the entire world and has served his sentence. Now when you're trying to deal with your new way of life, Spider-Ham recruited her for the new fight against the Heirs., but not everything went as planned and Gwen ended up on an alternate Earth without the possibility of being able to return to battle or home. In this new world, Gwen would help Peter and MJ to make the Gwen of that world stop being a villain and regain her sanity. Thanks to his help, the three of them thanked him for making him a pendant that would allow you to travel through the multiverseBut, on the way back, Gwen had to cry for her fallen spider friends and convey condolences to the families.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Gwen trying to reconcile her life as a superhero and a civilian, staying with Harry, rehearsing with the Mary Janes, hitting the bad guys and connecting with her father. Even with continuous and inexplicable headaches, Spidergwen hangs posters to try to earn money with simple tasks, but at some point some gang members set her up to beat her in revenge, but she beat them. Elsewhere, the Werewolf and the Jackal agreed to give him jobs from time to time until he relents and fails. Thus, Gwen is doing various jobs while losing spiders, saving people from a fire and asking Harry for help to speak to the person who created his symbiote, Dr. Brock, but they find nothing of her in Oscorp. While the Jackal collects and bottles a Gwen spider, our heroine plays with her gang until a bomb exploded in the club because of the gang itself. Furious, Gwen used her spiders and, with the help of the police, discovered the crescent moon gang and their leader, The Werewolf. With that clue, she hunted thugs until she reached her base and defeated the Werewolf, but her headaches and her symbiote's illness did not stop, so she decided that there was only one person in the entire multiverse who could help her.

In general, we are a comic that begins to touch somewhat deep themes and that come as a consequence of 100% Marvel. Spider-Gwen, no. 4: Gwen Stacy's Life ”, since the loss of the secret identity has spoiled much of Gwen Stacy's life and that we see here represented in several ways quite painful for our heroine. On the other hand, in addition to it, the different plots that the screenwriter plays have a great interest and are executed in a quite natural, mysterious, fun and empathetic way, although one of them seems to be more based on laying the foundations for the new stage of Gwen Stacy like Ghost Spider and that is why he can know a little less because of the low participation of the villain, but, with everything that happens in the volume, he does not miss much. However, what has disappointed me is the fight against the werewolf he could have given much more of himself, considering what happens to Gwen with her symbiote. And finally, I think the tome closes with a pretty comic loop that, although it could have given more and solved something, acts as the perfect bridge for "Ghost Spider" and all the possibilities that this new stage will bring us for the character.

As for the characters, Gwen Stacy has come a long way emotionally in this volume as well as continues to face many other things., since she has to deal with the little confidence to enter a university knowing that they know her identity, that they do not admit it in restaurants, that they go for her for being a heroine, the responsibility of bringing money home … And all this we have to add that the young heroine is not in her prime, as her symbiote is out of control, losing spiders and getting headaches for no apparent reason. However, Gwen tries to control all parts of her life and you must learn to lean more on your friends, as advised more than once by Harry Osborn, who tries to help her with her symbiote problems.

On the other hand, Werewolf doesn't have much intellect as an enemy and is more brute force, which would have made him a perfect enemy if he had used himself better – also knowing that Gwen has issues with her symbiote, spiders and headaches. The Jackal is shown as if he were a very minor role villain, but he is left to intuit his high plans for Spider-Gwen and that it will be a tougher enemy than the ones he has seen so far – and even more so if the reader knows the Jackal from the Spiderman series, since he can have the same or a similar role! -. By last, Spiderman tries to help Gwen with her problem without hesitation, but without going to people she is not comfortable with. Furthermore, without the discomfort of being a "Gwen", Peter has evolved his behavior with her towards a very charming friendship in which he could almost act as a teacher and comrade in some fight sometimes necessary.

On rhythm, Seanan McGuire establishes a fairly natural and balanced time with which the reader manages to get hooked to this new Spider-Gwen arc thanks to the continuous problems and how they are intertwined in such a way that there is no need for there to always be action, but Distribute everything and make us satisfied.

About The edition, we find a volume in softcover that compiles the last five US issues of the first American volume of "Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider" that ends this stage and serves as a link with the new series simply titled "Ghost Spider", We assume that it will arrive in Spain, although today we do not know if it will arrive in this same format or if it will be double stapled as it could have been with Superior Spiderman. As far as this tome is concerned, it comes to us with quite remarkable paper and binding and good value for money. Also, as an extra, at the end of the same volume we will find a series of alternative covers.

On an artistic level, Takeshi Miyazawa has a youthful style that I love as for the designs of the civil characters and that makes them express themselves in a quite natural and even funny way on more than one occasion. However, Another positive point of the author is how he strives to work on the panels dedicated to superhero parts and details. that it stops that they are quite showy, like the action pages or the one of the fire that is magnificent. Also, I like how he portrays costume changes with the Gwen symbiote and the use of spiders. On the other hand, Rosi Kämpe returns for the last issue of the tome to provide a general comic tone -with the expressions of the Spider-Gwen mask and some situations- and, although some page that is not bad, It has flaws to improve and leaves a strange impression as the final number when the entire volume has maintained a very good quality until that moment..

In short, I consider that we are before a fantastic final stage tome that deals in an entertaining and serious way with the problems of a heroine whose identity has been revealed and how she deals with it while facing new threats.

You can purchase “100% Marvel. Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider, no. 2: The impossible year ” here.