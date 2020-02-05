 100% Marvel HC. Wolverine: The End

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Logan has always been one of the mutants that has awakened the most mystery among readers and one of the most popular since he first appeared in his comics with his tights and adamantium claws. Therefore, when the time comes, Marvel gave the green light to Paul Jenkis writing the origin of the mutant Canadian in "100% Marvel HC. Wolverine. Origin", which turned out to be a great boom for a lot and a great influence to take on occasion. However, in 2oo4, a line entitled “The End” emerged, among which Paul Jenkis wanted to tell the grand finale of our favorite mutant. Thus, today we bring you the review and an analysis of certain details of this curious comic that would connect with its origin.

The story would begin with George giving Wolverine part of his deal and a letter in his name. At night, Logan would go to the Tooth of Saber funeral and there they would give him another letter. Accompanied by George, Logan would go to the Howlett mansion where he would find a book and begin to believe that Arma-X was behind of everything. While George stayed in Vancouver to do him a favor, Logan I would travel to Japan to return the book and keep track, which would end in a battle against a sect and then against a "spirit" until it ends unconscious. When he wakes up, Logan he would have a great revelation of his past and that person would offer him a deal to help each other against the world After telling him its origin.

In general we are facing an entertaining story that generates a good hook on the reader as the pages turn and the plot unfolds in a gloomy way until later it hits a strong blow on the table when connecting with the origin of Wolverine and presenting what would be the ultimate goal of all this plot that Paul Jenkis is heading towards the end of the story of Logan and his family, not towards the predictable. Now, going deeper into certain details without counting certain spoilers, I liked that Paul Jenkis gave us an overly shattered vision of Logan, so much that he would make us understand that he spoke with himself as if he had a double personality. In addition, Logan's obsession with Arma-X after so many years still has its effectiveness within the plot and more after Sabertooth, but where it really hits the table is to reveal the identity of the Kitsunebi. However, the final plan of the latter and the resolution of the plot seems to me that it could have given much more of itself or raised in another way, because it does not do justice in some way to the rest of the volume where there is a great tension, mystery, revelation and even action, although this fact will also depend on the readers.

As for the characters, Logan begins in this work as a savage for all the years of seclusion in the mountains after many of his acquaintances died over the years. However, thanks to George keeps some sanity And he is certainly your friend within this volume by helping you in everything you can. Along the way, Logan becomes civilized as he recovers some memories, but maintains a great concern that he is not able to get rid of his head until he finds the cause of it. Xavier appears in this workbut in such a way residual How little your presence really matters. By last, Kitsunebi is another of the great protagonists of this volume with a terrifying appearance, with a very well-played role and a power that would rival many mutants powerful

On rhythm, Paul Jenkins keeps the times very well during the six numbers that the work consists of and, therefore, manages to keep the reader's attention throughout the volume until its completion, thanks to its storytelling and how it disseminates the small surprises.

About The edition, we find a hardcover volume that follows the HC line with a fairly remarkable binding and a very resistant paper that compiles the six US numbers of Wolverine: The End, vol. 1 with discarded covers and sketches as extras.

On an artistic level, Claudio Castellini delivers a drawing throughout the very remarkable volume with a high level of detail in the bodybuilding of the characters. In addition, at the design level he has managed to achieve an appearance of Wolverine as barbaric as credible and that does not clash with those of the rest of the work once you saw otherwise. On the other hand, John's design is quite good, but in some vignettes he looks torn eyes that make no sense given their origin, when in other vignettes they are well drawn.

In short, I consider that we are facing a volume of Wolverine very enjoyable by fans of the character and whose trip he hooks, although the end of it does not give what he ends up promising according to the potential to which he aspired, which could have been much older.

You can purchase “100% Marvel HC. Wolverine: The End ” here.