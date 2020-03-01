 100% Marvel HC. Thanos, no. 4: Zero Sanctuary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanos, the crazy titan, has always considered himself as a being of almost immovable death, almost immovable and difficult to defeat, but before the events of Secret Wars, Gamora killed Thanos, who had trained him to be the deadliest woman in the galaxy since I was a little girl. In this volume, entitled "Zero Shrine" we will know in a deeper way how Thanos found Gamora and how that strange relationship developed "Father-daughter" while Magus tortures Thanos de Titan's mind.

The history of this compilation volume would begin (can contain SPOILERS) with Thanos attacking the objectives of Magus so that he does not recruit more followers until he ends up arriving at a pacifist planet where he finds Gamora, who could also see Death. Without thinking, Thanos took her on her ship and, with the days, Gamora was learning to survive and understand Thanos, although along the way she had to sacrifice many things while the crew revealed itself from time to time. However, the goal was always the same for Thanos, Magus, and Gamora surprised him at great levels both at that time and beyond the years.

In general we are facing an excellent and relatively disturbing volume for how Thanos is shaping Gamora in his image and likeness indirectly since he rescues her in the genocide of his people. However, what is so attractive about this volume and that gets hooked from its first page is that tug of war between Thanos and Magus while the protagonist himself does not stop having problems inside his own ship, which increases when everyone believes that Gamora It has become his weakness, so the story begins to get more violent according to the moments.

As for the characters, Thanos continues to love Death obsessively, but the most important mission he has in his head is to kill Magus, but currently it is impossible because of its power. Because of that, we see an irritable Thanos that every day needs to kill a person to feel better. However, the presence and his adoptive relationship with Gamora gives his life a small twist that does not make him weak, but stronger and with a great budding ally. On the other hand, Gamora is a girl who seeks to survive whatever the method, so he seeks refuge in Thanos when he sees that the crew is nothing more than a handful of cowardly rebels. Therefore, little by little he seeks his approval, although he has to sacrifice things along the way. The Butcher Squad of Thanos is quite efficient as a team of minions. Nevertheless, very few keep true loyalty and obedience to his master Thanos, so his role gives a lot of play along the volume and more when Gamora enters the ship. By last, Magus is the enemy of Thanos and the greatest possible threat by the power conferred by the Universal Church of Truth, which easily deranges Thanos from Titan and more when hehe teases him in most of the volume through mental projections.

On rhythmTini Howard gives us six numbers with well-balanced times in which he dedicates enough space to each of the necessary sections of the argument, including action.

About The edition, we are faced with a fantastic volume in hardcover that compiles the six numbers of the third volume of Thanos with a binding, paper and work of enough quality and that holds the reads. In addition, we have a very good introduction and epilogue by Lidia Castillo along with some alternative covers as extra at the end of the volume.

On an artistic level, Ariel Olivetti gives us an excellent drawing full of details with which it achieves a disturbing, attractive atmosphere and with which the reader manages to submerge almost unconsciously. In addition, specifying in some details, Olivetti leaves us both impressive and other vignettes where the eyes of the characters say it all. For our part, an applause to the artist's work.

In short, I consider that We are facing an excellent volume and totally recommended to better understand the Thanos-Gamora relationship that has influenced both characters over the years.

You can purchase “100% Marvel HC. Thanos, no. 4: Zero Shrine ” here.