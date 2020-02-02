 100% Marvel HC. Spiderman: A lifetime

Share it:

From the beginning of the comics stories, it’s that his characters usually don't grow and that is usually a rule that rarely breaks, although the world around him does advance. For example, we have the case of Peter Parker, who remains stuck between twenty and thirty years ago, or the Punisher, Iron Man or Matt Murdock. Why does this happen? Because if time in the world of comics influenced the characters as it does in us, they would have long since passed to a better life or that they had passed their cloak to another superhero, or, at the same time, would continue fighting in old age and there is no editorial assurance that it will sell, or so many readers believe when we think about this. Therefore, Marvel gave creative freedom to one of the best writers of the moment in Marvel and Chip Zdarsky decided to create an alternative story of Spiderman along with Mark Bagley in which time did pass as the decades progressed. Such a risky proposal is unavoidable to be striking, isn't it? After the jump, we will review and analyze different aspects of this work that has much to say for itself, although we will avoid spoilers as much as possible.

The story would begin in the 60s with an inexperienced Spiderman He usually fights with his rivals until the Green Goblin makes his world change and Gwen ends up discovering and accepting his secret shortly after. Already only with that little twist, Peter and Gwen's life would fly to a happier one until Parker's luck makes his own with obsessive characters and others who cannot leave the past behind. With the hard passage of time and the Secret War, Spiderman would analyze a lot the use of his symbiote suit which he acquired recently and put contingency plans. Beyond time, we see again that the enemies of Spiderman always return, but in this case one of them would look for a “singular loot”. Then, in the 2000s, Peter Parker would know the weight of responsibility of being a superhero and the internal struggles it entails. And finally, in 2019, Spiderman and a new partner would dare to make one last adventure To save the world.

In general, we are facing a unique and totally fantastic and unforgettable experience for how Chip Zdarsky has reimagined Spiderman's story to make a retelling from the 60s to 2019 making time go by in a cruel and non-stop way, which implies that time and age greatly influence the characters both for good and for evil throughout the entire work. For this and many other things that we do not want to reveal to save each and every surprise for the reader, andThis work is one of those that will go down in history for the love that is breathed on each page. Now, speaking in detail of some aspects of it without revealing major spoilers, one of the details that I liked the most is how Zdarsky has given more relevance to Gwen Stacy and that small change of role, in addition to how the War is introduced Secret and the Superhero Civil War along with Morlun. Undoubtedly, such retelling deserves a standing ovation.

As for the characters, PEther Parker has a very powerful progressive evolution throughout the work that makes him a rather deep character and that in just six numbers you take love while watching him grow old and not be what it was. Gwen Stacy has a much more important role in the beginning of the work and comes to surprise by his change of role and how it affects the life of Peter Parker and Miles Warren. On the other hand, MJ is very understandable with Peter's activities as a hero, but he is also very hard on certain aspects for something that worries her and forces her to make decisions. Harry Osborn He is still a very calm and good young man for a long time, although his father's presence may disturb him. On the other hand, Norman Osborn has a vile and cruel mind and is a person who does not mind manipulating even close people to harm others. Tony Stark is also notable in this issue, but rather as a business rival for Peter. Morlun He has great power and seeks to absorb Peter's life, but his appearance occurs in one of the worst moments. Kraven It leaves us a quite interesting reference for every veteran. By last, Otto Octavius He is one of Spiderman's greatest enemies and during the volume he comes to perform a large number of actions and plans that, within his age, leave us impressed.

On rhythm, Chip Zdarsky dedicates his own time and space to each number of the decades, so we would be facing fully balanced numbers and with feelings of being very complete – with some action involved – something very difficult to achieve if you do not dominate fine storytelling.

About The edition, Panini Comics brings us this exquisite work with the quality that it deserves in hardcover collecting the six numbers of Spider-Man: Life Story USA, in which not only the binding is brilliantly maintained so that it lasts in time along with a paper very resistant, but also incorporates a series of alternative covers to complete the work for the most fanatics. In addition, at the beginning of the volume we have a great very interesting introduction to read from Xavi Sanz Serrano that is gradually getting us into what will be an adventure; and, at the end of the reading, we will have a short biography of the authors who have given life to this work.

On an artistic level, Mark Bagley has turned out to be the perfect option to represent this story-experience, since with its great drawing and style some details mark differences, it makes the designs of all the characters evolve in a natural and credible way during the six numbers that this work consists of and leaves us incredible vignettes as well as splash pages that take away the speech for what it represents or for the care it has taken at all times when drawing it. Without a doubt, Bagley, who has drawn two stages of Spiderman – one part in Amazing and another in Ultimate Spiderman – has given us another great work to talk about.

In short, I consider that We are facing a highly outstanding volume that every Spiderman fan should read, and those who are not should give it a try, because 100% Marvel HC. Spiderman: A lifetime Not only is it a magnificent comic full of feeling, respect and love, but it is an experience that will not leave indifferent any reader who decides to turn its cover and flip through its pages.

You can buy ”100% Marvel HC. Spiderman: A lifetime ” here.