 100% Marvel HC. Black Widow: Unrestricted Game

Unlike many Marvel characters and superheroes, the Avenger Natasha Romanoff has always had a too gray side due to her terrible past that turned her into a weapon, although later she was able to be herself and gradually control those impulses. However, the Black Widow has gone through terrible experiences lately that have forced her to have to disappear from the map, because was killed by "Captain Hydra" and then cloned later, so she thinks it is better for her as a spy that nobody knows she is alive. In this issue, the Black Widow will be forced to break that personal oath in Madripur when the Unrestricted Game takes out all the anger inside and turns her into a monster thirsty for justice.

The story of this volume would begin with (can contain SPOILERS) Natasha helping Steve Rogers to prevent a faker from destroying his reputation on New Year's Eve and take a blow that ends the lives of many innocents. After that, Natasha would travel to Madripur disguised as a Patch looking for problems with which to take out her internal anger and after sticking with some pirates she would discover that there is an Unrestricted Game where innocent children are tortured and where many people bid to be the director who sends torture. Obviously, Natasha declares war on all observers and bidders and after direct confrontations, she would try to get information that would take her to the very hell of the Unrestricted Game where she would bring out all her anger and the justice she believes for all the damage What they have done to the children.

In general, we are facing a magnificent comic of action and pure and hard infiltration in which the Soska sisters delight us with a fantastic narrative where violence defines the character and it shows us how in a cruel and ruthless world a heroine cannot always afford to fulfill ideals like other companions, such as Captain America. In addition, during the five numbers that this miniseries last in comic format, the Soska sisters also try to show us small bits of light within that complete darkness which is the dark world in which good people struggle to survive and seek a better place to live, what we see represented at the end of the same volume or in certain characters who try to give everything and put their lives at risk for it.

As for the characters, Natasha is a good person, but also a small time bomb to stop from time to time so that it does not become a weapon and be the same as its enemies. However, due to his hard training, it is something that his mind and body need, but he uses it to do good and in this case he uses all his fury against the Unrestricted Game in a brutal and even sadistic way -While remembering his past not to decline- to save innocent children. In this case, we could say that Natasha is a gray heroine or an antiheroine by the methods she uses – shed innocent blood, shed guilty blood – but, At the end of the day, she is only a woman who has gone through terrible experiences that have turned her into a weapon and that only wants to be at peace, but cannot, hence that painful final page that Flaviano well represents. On the other hand, we also have the role of Tygre Tiger who tries to help Natasha in the shade with Ed as he can to dismantle the Unrestricted Game, avoiding villains like Madame Máscare, the Supervisor, Sabertooth and others.

On rhythm, the Soska sisters present us with a story with very dynamic times that goes on crescendo as the plot takes shape both at the moment when Natasha helps Steve or when he arrives in Madripur and discovers the terrible Game Without Restrictions, so they get the reader hooked and take it to their land almost without him noticing until the end of the story.

About The edition, we are facing a hardcover volume that collects the five American numbers of the eighth volume of Black Widow in a excellent binding quality, paper, and finish. In addition to a few alternative covers at the end of it, we can also find an introduction by Elisa McCausland and a short biography of the authors and the artist of this volume specifically for those who want to know a little more in detail about the people who They have dedicated part of their time and work to the realization of this fantastic action comic.

On an artistic level, Flaviano Armentaro opts for a realistic and quite crude drawing that is not cut at all when violence appears in the cartoons, reaching quite a few very impressive pages -for example, in almost all fights or in the same Game Without Restrictions-. And, although in some there is no physical violence, in which there is verbal violence It also manages to generate great discomfort in the reader because of the impression it generates as when the Black Widow disguised as a Patch threatens everyone involved with Unrestricted Game.

In short, I consider that we are facing an excellent and quite surprising volume because of the plot it plays and how the Soska sisters develop it with a character who doesn't usually follow the typical ideals of a superhero, but really does what he feels he must do so that there is justice, although not well seen by the legal or by the most idealist as Captain America. Undoubtedly, a highly recommended volume for anyone who looks for something new and different with some action.

You can purchase “100% Marvel HC. Black Widow: Unrestricted game ” here.