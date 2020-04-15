100 days that changed television forever

Share it:

"Hey, if my series is selling for $ 1.99 each episode on iTunes, why am I not seeing a slice of it? And how are the DVDs going?" A mental process similar ran through the minds of showrunners and television writers from across the United States in the middle of the past decade.

This matter was one of those that forced twelve thousand union professionals to go on strike from November 2007 to February 2008. Some one hundred days that paralyzed and they changed Hollywood and American television forever.

Twelve years after the end of that strike, the global film and television industry faces a temporary closure situation with no reopening date on the horizon: Dozens of films have had their premieres and productions postponed and in the EEA alone we find a hundred long series and television programs stopped.

In Spain the situation is quite similar but on a quantitatively smaller scale. The sets are closed to the public, some late nights are being done from home and both the filming and dubbing studios are closed.

In the cinema there are also differences: while in the American country many distributors have decided to go directly to the domestic market with their premieres, the Spanish are divided. Although internationals can premiere online, the absurdly rigid distribution windows with Spanish cinema are a major impediment to premiere online.

'Vivarium', one of the films released online in Spain by the coronavirus

Initial estimates speak of $ 20 billion in losses in the United States

One more issue in the list of topics that they wanted to claim some members and workers of the cultural sector to claim a cultural "blackout" / "strike" due to the inaction of the Ministry of Culture. A controversial initiative, among other things, for the moment and the low noise of the protest proposals.

On the other hand, the first estimates spoke of losses worth $ 5 billion and at least 170,000 lost industry jobs, a few days later that figure exceeded $ 20 billion.

Although it is true that television does not depend on advertising as much as it did a few years ago (with the rise of subscription models), still an important factor. The majors on the other hand, they are claiming insurers as much as they can so I am afraid that until things settle down we will not know the depth of the impact.

The 2017 Writers Strike: DVDs, Video On Demand, Realities, And Disgruntled Writers

A paralysis of the sector that has his closest antecedent in the 2007 and 2008 writers' strike. A strike that, although the damage to the cinema was minor due to the way the writer works and his dependence on one medium and another, affected the world of television tremendously.

On the negotiating table were three primary issues. First revolved around compensation to screenwriters for selling DVDs of the series, which were being calculated based on what was agreed twenty years earlier with the sales of VHS and other home video media.

Hi streaming

The second issue, perhaps more relevant and urgent "for the future" of the time involved the online market and streaming. By default, the great majors kept much of what was generated by "the new media."

Shortly before, they had reached informal agreements with the WGA to compensate the writers, but in many cases they were still calculating the residual value applying the formulas of the physical format even though the cost is considerably lower. The majors wanted to throw balls outside at first, as stated by Barry Meyer, then President of Warner Bros:

"These new media models were starting to emerge. We said, 'Let's see what's in three years. If there really is something there we will discuss it then. "It sounded perfectly logical to us, but there was a problem around the credibility we had with the guilds as we made the same speech on home video and they had to fight for years to achieve their goals. "

The majors they talked about the Internet as if it were a distant future, but platforms like Hulu (in which Warner had a part then as AOL) were already up and running. The service opened to the public in March 2008 after taking several months in beta by invitation. Netflix was already beginning to make itself known in that online market.

The reality era

Contestants of the first edition of Survivor (2000)

Another point to address was that of realities. At the end of the 20th century, a major strike was on the horizon and the production companies and chains removed an entire arsenal of realities imported and newly minted, which meant the entry of the genre as we know it in the United States. This sent a message to the television writers: we don't need you as much as you think.

The realities were stomping and in 2008 they were a treat for the chains

A letter that they already tested in the 1988 strike and from which docuseries emerged like the mythical 'C.O.P.S.'. But in the two thousand the boom was fearsome: 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race' exploded audimeters, cable networks found in the genre a cheap way to fill hours of television and around the 2007/2008 season there were at least a hundred realities either broadcast or about to be released. A trend that was not going to thrive.

The writers of these realities did not enter, like the series and animated films, in the jurisdiction of the WGA. This actually lowered costs by not having to apply the guild agreement tables. This led to claiming land and considering that those who introduced script elements to reality shows (for narrative and narrative themes) must be accredited (Story Editor, for example) and enter this television genre.

60 series in stop

Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse ('Lost') during the strike

With these matters on the table, on November 5, 2007 the strike began. No guild screenwriter would work since. In other words, no episodes could be written and you could only work with episodes whose scripts had been completed before that day.

To put in context of traditional television season (or networks), in November the second half is beginning to be written of the season of a 22-episode series that premieres in September and ends in April / May.

The cycle, in fact, implies that the screenwriters room opens in June / July and the filming times means that scripting and filming are always very close in time. A studio works at all times on at least three episodes at a time, each in a different production phase.

What we were going: from December (with an early Christmas break) to April, the chains they had to survive on the reserve and, later, of repositions in the series gaps. Series whose number of episodes was drastically reduced.

For example, season 2 of 'Heroes' stayed on the eleventh episode of the planned 24; 'Bones' stayed at fifteen; comedies, with a faster production cycle, managed to reach 19 episodes (in a season of 'The Office' that was going to consist of 30) or 20 (of 24 in the case of 'How I Met Your Mother') .

Since television is a medium that depends on the writer as no other, the situation was strange. Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, co-creators of 'How I Met Your Mother' tell an anecdote that occurred at the end of the 3×11 script, aware that they would not enter the set to supervise it:

"We tried to make the script as tight and manageable as possible knowing that there would be no writers on set to fine-tune any of the jokes or fix any word. At one point in the evening we just had to send it in and the script went to our producer and director and we said "Have a great week of shooting. We'll be picketing off the set. "

A cinema without script rewrites

Like what happened on television sets in the cinema, where the writing and filming phases are more differentiated, the writers' strike locked the scripts of many productions. This implied that neither rewrites nor the slightest modification could be carried out.

For example, Billy Ray recalls having been discussing just before the strike the end of 'The Shadow of Power' and, realizing that he could not rewrite a single word in no one knows how long, he sent the producer ten endings different for them to choose. J. J. Abrams was debated between his facets of screenwriter and director and comments on how he lived that time:

"It was absurd. In the morning I picketed Paramount as a screenwriter. So when it was time to close, I would drop the banners and become a director to work on a movie (Star Trek) that we couldn't rewrite because the script had to be locked."

A 2008 without Golden Globes, but with Late nights

But not only the series. The Late Night disappeared from the map … at least during the first two months of the strike. In mid-December NBC announced that both Jay Leno's 'The Tonight Show' as Conan O'Brien's 'Late Night' They would return after Christmas. Without writers, yes. And, in the case of the redhead, it was one of his best stages.

The economic situation began to take its toll on the presenters of late shows

Announcement that joined the rest of the chains with their nightly programs. Little by little, in a January in which it was decided to suspend the Golden Globes ceremony, all the presenters rejoined the grid, from Letterman to Fallon and Kimmel. The latter justifies his decision:

"The strike wiped out all my savings because I was paying a lot of the workforce that was out of a job. This was a great reason why I had to get back into the ring. I was not making a lot of money at the time and I couldn't afford to continue like this. a long time. I also felt that if we stayed out, there would be permanent damage to our programs. "

A justification similar to that of O'Brien, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, who decided to return without writers (thus respecting the strike) due to the financially compromised situation where they were. The one who returned with the writers was David Letterman, in a complicated and complex deal that was tried to be replicated without much success (due to various circumstances, including the fact that the writers were his and not the chain's employees) for the rest.

January was perhaps the most decisive month. On the 14th of that month the contracts of some forty screenwriters were massively terminated by "force majeure", a monetary coup that should have accelerated things. On the 17th, the directors' union had signed its new agreement with the Hollywood employers and there began to be a lot of pressure from important members of the WGA so that said treatment did not harm too much what was being negotiated.

In February 2008 the strike came to an end. In the end they had not achieved everything they wanted but they had achieved a small victory: online video residuals (something they had to renegotiate in 2017). With the DVDs, they had to comply with what had happened before, while the topic of reality shows and animation was removed from the table at the start of the strike.

From the ashes to a new television era

According to Jack Kyser of the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, the writers stopped earning about $ 260 million. According to the Milken Institute, the strike caused a loss of 37,700 jobs and $ 2.1 billion in California alone.

Some of the most interesting series of the season lost their momentum

On television, very promising series back then, like 'Pushing Daisies', lost their momentum, and after his shortened first season a second came that no longer reached the audience figures healthy for your continuity.

This strike also meant a period of instability for screenwriters, even the most veteran. This implied seeing screenwriters of a certain size willing to accept lower wages in order to work, which in itself already further limited the chances of finding work for novice writers.

In this regard, chains and studios (the latter the ones that risk the most capital) rely more than ever on existing intellectual property, leading to an unprecedented increase in remakes, spin-offs and adaptations (Book rights are quite affordable), making it difficult for new screenwriters and original scripts to enter the market.

Something that includes the "specs", that is, unsolicited scripts. Thus maintaining an industry trend (the good times of the 90s are over) that continues to this day. Except for a couple of years of rebounding, the boom in adaptations / remakes leaves little room for these specs. In 2019, for example, only 32 of these scripts were sold.

Nevertheless, the number of content providers has been rising since that time. Hulu and Netflix became in those post-strike times new breathers to both the series in broadcast and to the somewhat older catalog of the producers, and soon afterwards began with the production of their own series.

Cable chains, who largely survived on reruns (and syndicated things) seemed to start taking two sides: Those traditionally dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle shot to fill their grill with reality shows, while those that bet more on cinema and series began to produce fiction series. Fiction is increasingly encouraged, even channels such as History ('Vikings') have fallen into the networks of fiction.

Between pickets, creativity buzzed and during the decade of the ten, the still incipient Peak TV gave rise to an era of prestigious television. This increase in need also led to new ways of approaching the production of a series far removed from the formulas of general television. A few chains that, in addition, saw how their average audiences decreased and what before meant a failure and sure cancellation, now it was a resounding success.

Peak TV against the coronavirus

Data: FX Networks Research

In 2015 John Landgraf, President of FX,signed at a press conference that "there is too much television"Coining the term Peak TV. And it is not without reason. If in 2009, the season just after the strike, the number of fiction series released in the US was 210, in 2019 we find 530.

"There is too much television"

For comparison to our land, the European Union is no stranger to this growth. According to the latest report of the Observatory of audiovisual production, in 2018 the thousand fiction titles (1016) were exceeded, of which 296 were telefilms (which would put us in 820 series for all the countries of the Union). That same year, Spain produced 44 fictions, a notable increase compared to the 28 of 2017.

Now in the 2020 pandemic, we are facing a decisive moment. Like the entire global industry, it is time to rebuild (and rethink) what we have taken for granted until now. We do not know the precise scope of this crisis, audiovisual production is suffering a more than delicate moment with stopped productions and the lack of investment in general.

I like to think about the story of the script crisis of 2007/2008 as in one who, with his hardships, strengthened a new television era that had just been born. The future is not very hopeful, at the moment, but very interesting things can come out of this break.