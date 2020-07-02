10 years of PlayStation Plus: the free PS4 theme is coming, here's how it's done

Share it:

As promised by Sony at the announcement of the promotional initiative for the 10 years of PlayStation Plus, on the pages of the American PlayStation Store the card appeared to download the free PS4 theme with which to celebrate the anniversary of the subscription service.

At the time of writing, the page to download the theme on the Italian PS Store is not yet active but it should be shortly, presumably in the late afternoon or today evening, Thursday 2 July.

As we can admire in the video made by a youtuber and a gif shared by Wario64 on Twitter, the theme in question takes up the same graphics as the celebratory image for PS Plus's tenth birthday, with one yellow background and of stylized iconography representing the protagonists of the most important video games that have been added to the catalog of the Instant Game Collection for subscribers to the service on PS3, PS Vita and PS4.

The theme in question, we remind you, can be downloaded completely free of charge but only for a limited period of time. To those who follow us, we remind you that over the next weekend, always in the list of celebrations for the 10 years of PlayStation Plus it will be possible to access "for free" (ie without having to have a PS Plus account) to the multiplayer sector of all video games PS4 in the catalog from hours 00:01 on July 4th to 11:59 pm the next day. On these pages you will finally find the list of free PS4 games on the PlayStation Plus of July 2020.