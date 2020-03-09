10 years ago one of the greatest pirates ever died: the Emperor Whitebeard

Share it:

While the series of ONE PIECE has finally entered the heart of the narrative arc dedicated to the country of Wa, which could prove to be the longest lasting of the entire pirate epic created by the master Eiichiro Oda, a fan wanted to remember that 10 years ago fans from all over the world witnessed death of Whitebeard, in chapter 576.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, the user @RainSpectre shared on Twitter the beautiful and sad table in which the death of Edward Newgate, which left a vacuum in the Pirate world. We still see him standing still, although his heart has stopped forever.

"In this battle alone he sustained 267 sword wounds, he was hit by 152 bullets and 46 cannons", these are the sentences with which Oda wanted to commemorate undoubtedly one of the most intense moments of the whole series ONE PIECE, making Whitebeard's death even more epic, given the proximity to a member of his crew, his family, Portuguese D. Ace, died two chapters before.

Despite being absent from many volumes, we recently read some of his exploits as a simple pirate, when he was still a young, but already powerful, captain. Indeed in the chapters dedicated to the life of Kozuki Oden, following the adventures of the samurai we met both the one who will become the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, both "The Great Pirate Edward Newgate", to use the words chosen by Oda as the title of chapter 576.

We remember that Whitebeard was the protagonist also a nice crossover between the famous role-playing game D&D and ONE PIECE, and the cover of volume 96 has already been leaked on the net.