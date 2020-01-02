10 things you didn't know about Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

one Of the five films with the most Oscar in History, two are from the Goldwyn Mayer Metro: Ben Hur (11 awards) and gone With the Wind (10, two of them fees).

two The company was founded in 1924, after the merger of three incipient US producers: Metro Pictures Corporation, Goldwyn Pictures and Louis B. Mayer Pictures: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Easy, right? Well MGM is even easier. "Em-yi-em," as modern people say.

3 The famous "Lion of the Metro" it was actually the "Lion of the Goldwyn", since it was Samuel Goldwyn who had it as his company logo since 1916. In the first version, the lion (called Slats) only looked at the stalls. It began to roar with the arrival of the sound cinema, in 1928, with the lion Jackie. And no, he didn't eat anyone during the recording.

4 Up to seven lions have been the image of MGM throughout its history. The last one, which is the one you still see on screen today, was called Leo (well there originality) and his roar is from 1957. He also participated in the Tarzan films. MGM and Pacma have already reached an agreement to make the next lion a Simba stuffed animal.

5 The first film produced by MGM was Avarice, which originally lasted 9 hours, although then his footage stayed in just over two. It was a failure of criticism and financial. Who would imagine it.

6 In the mid-30s, MGM had the most admirable star list in the cinema, with 60 of the best actors of the moment. In fact, one of his mottos was: "We have more stars than there are in the sky." And more alcoholics that Alcoholics Anonymous (but they didn't say that).

7 Louis B. Mayer He was the first president of MGM and creator of the call star-system, by which the producers hired exclusive actors and actresses, usually with modest salaries and demanding contracts. Netflix likes this.

8 Except Greta Garbo, that charged then 250,000 dollars (of the time) by film and could choose the paper that wanted. She retired with 36 years and less bad, because she could have ruined the MGM herself.

9 From 1937 to 1946, Louis B. Mayer was the highest paid person in the US, earning 1.3 million dollars (21 million today) and, in addition, it was he who had the idea of ​​creating the Oscar awards. "The best way to handle filmmakers is by hanging medals everywhere."

10 gone With the Wind It is, in fact, the movie that (it is estimated) has sold the most movie tickets in history: 202 million. That's 808 million hours of people watching the movie. What is the same, 92,000 years. In other words, if each of these people had seen the movie one behind the other until today, the first one who had seen it would have been a Neanderthal. Unga-unga.