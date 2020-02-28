Share it:

The sport has always been very present in the world of manganime. Many have been the series that have tried to reflect the different sports and some have succeeded so successfully that they have made the leap to video games on more than one occasion. The last great example is in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the next Champions-based game from which you can read our first impressions, and this has led us to think that we would like to see more titles like that. Therefore, we show you 10 sports anime that deserve its own video game.

All out !!

We start with an anime focused on one of the toughest collective sports: Rugby. All out !! tells the story of Gion, a young man passionate about this sport who joins the school rugby team despite not having a great talent to practice it. Even so, his effort and passion make Gion better every day and ends up becoming a great rugby player. All Out matches! They are loaded with action and the anime has large doses of humor that could fit perfectly in a story mode for an alleged video game of this series.

Chicho Earthquake

Anyone who grew up in Spain during the 1990s will be well acquainted with Chicho Terremoto, known as Dash Kappei in Japan. This series followed the adventures of little Chicho, a young man with a lot of talent for basketball who lived in love with Rosita and her white panties. But Chicho Terremoto did not focus only on basketball. Throughout the series, Chicho also practiced other sports such as gymnastics, fencing, ice hockey or ping pong so we could enjoy a video game that would allow us to compete in different disciplines. In addition, the video game of Chicho Terremoto could have a story mode full of spicy humor, as it happened in the manganime.

Daiya no Ace

Also known as Ace no Diamond, Daiya no Ace is a popular baseball-focused manganime and is one of the longest-running sports anime in history, arriving for the first time on the screens in 2013. The most particular thing about Daiya no Ace is that it does not focus on the figure of a batter, as one would expect from a series about baseball, but its protagonist is Eijun Sawamura, a young pitcher who dreams of succeeding in this sport. Daiya no Ace's manga has won several awards in the shōnen category and it seems strange to us that we have not yet received a video game inspired by him. Undoubtedly, a good sports arcade could be performed in which we had to execute button combinations to make spectacular launches.

Eyeshield 21

Despite not being one of the most popular sports in Japan, or in many countries beyond the United States, American football has a very high level anime called Eyeshield 21. This series follows in the footsteps of Sena, a pretty scary and weak student who always runs out in the face of danger. His great speed catches the attention of the captain of the school's football team and convinces him to be part of it. Thus, Sena becomes one of the most important players of his institute and gives us some games full of unbridled action that would be ideal to be adapted to video games. Maybe Eyeshield 21 could stand up to Madden NFL's absolute reasapland as far as American football video games are concerned.

Free!

A completely different proposal to all that we have presented so far would be the one offered by the Free! And it is that this sports anime focuses on one of competitive swimming, a discipline that does not usually attract much attention. Being a simpler and minority sport, the possible adaptation of Free! The video games could focus more on presenting an interactive story in which to follow in the footsteps of its protagonists, who try to recover old friendships while struggling to improve as swimmers through their rivalries.

Haikyuu

When it comes to sports anime, Haikyuu is one of the most popular in recent years. It is a series focused on Hinata Shouyo, a young volleyball player who struggles to overcome every day the problem of practicing this sport with his short stature. The main strength of Haikyuu is its ability to show this sport in an attractive and spectacular way with frantic and very detailed sequences during the games, something that could be perfectly reflected in a video game that would have dozens of teams formed by players of the most variopintos.

Hajime no Ippo

But if we talk about spectacularly reflecting a sport, we cannot forget Hajime no Ippo. This boxing-focused series introduces us to Ippo Makunouchi, a champion who takes a retrospective look at his life to explain how he has tried to improve himself day by day practicing sports to get away from his past, where he suffered bullying because of his weak appearance. Hanime no Ippo is a true reflection of how sport can help people overcome difficult times and, in addition, it has large doses of action thanks to the fighting starring Makunouchi. Without any company, a video game based on this anime was encouraged, we could have before us a title with a high emotional charge and with electrifying clashes within the ring.

Prince of Tennis

As its name indicates, Prince of Tennis is a manganime that focuses his action on tennis. In it we follow Ryoma Echizen, a teenager with a great skill with the racket who tries to take a place in the National Tennis Championship competing for his school. The best of this series is the exaggeration of the situations that occur during tennis matches, which could result in a very crazy arcade in the purest Mario Tennis Aces style and could offer online games capable of making us lie stuck to The controls.

Slam dunk

If you are fond of sports anime, surely you already know Slam Dunk because it is one of the most acclaimed of all time. Slam Dunk is a basketball anime in which Hanamichi Sakuragi, a young man who hates basketball, decides to join the school team to try to win the heart of the girl he is in love with. Thus, Sakuragi has to overcome his prejudices against this sport and little by little he becomes a prodigy of basketball. A classic that marked hundreds of spectators during the 90's and we would love to see it become a video game.

Yowamushi Pedal

Cycling video games do not usually have much popularity, but one that adapts Yowamuchi Pedal could change people's perspective on them. Yowamushi Pedal is an anime with great comic characters and catchy music that treats cycling from a very interesting point of view by focusing on a protagonist who practices this sport to try to make friends. An anime that, even for its original proposal, deserves to have a title for consoles.

And now that you know what the 10 sports anime that deserve to have its own video game, we invite you to tell us what other series or manga you would like to see in consoles. To do this, you can use the comments section that we have enabled a little below.