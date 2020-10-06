10 series to watch if you loved Rory and Lorelai

It’s been 20 years since the first episode of Una Mamma per Amica aired and about four years since Netflix brought fans back to Stars Hollow with Una Mamma per Amica: Together Again. Since Rory and Lorelai will almost certainly not be back on TV anytime soon, we have some TV series to suggest to fill this gap.

First we advise you The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, series created by Amy Sherman Palladino for Amazon Studios that won three Golden Globes and seven Emmys. It tells the story of an Upper West Side housewife who will have to reinvent herself to cope with her husband’s extramarital affair. Also not to be missed New Girl. The irreverent series starring Zooey Deschanel centers on the extravagant Jessica Day who, as she reaches the threshold of thirty, finds herself living in a loft with three men, forever upsetting their lives.

At a dance pace is a series conceived by Amy Sherman-Palladino but has not had the same luck as Una Mamma per Amica. Aired from 2012 to 2013 on the ABC Family channel, it was canceled after only one season on the channel. If you are a fan of Lauren Graham you can’t miss it Parenthood, in which the interpreter of the famous Lorelai plays the role of Sarah Braverman. We advise you then Jane the Virgin e Hart of Dixie e Insecure, series based on surprisingly strong women who seek their own way in the world.

Finally, we recommend three series that so far have had little prominence in Italy, that is I never…, Schitt’s Creek and especially Friends for Death – Dead to Me, a 2019 American television series created and produced by Liz Feldman that tells the birth of a great friendship between Jen, a widow, and Judy, a free woman who hides a mysterious secret.

Despite this rich list of series to watch, Una Mamma per Amica remains an irreplaceable cult. For further information, check out the 5 must-see episodes of Una Mamma per Amica.