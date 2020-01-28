10 second casting options that worked better than the first

Share it:

Right now, if we start to remember films and television roles that have marked us in one way or another, it would be unthinkable to imagine certain characters played by other actors. There are artists who have merged so wonderfully well with the fictional characters they should represent, that already it is impossible to believe that any other actor or actress could achieve the same effect.

But on many occasions, there are actors who are replaced at the last moment by a second casting option that turns out to be tremendously better than the artist originally selected. It is said that there are actors to play specific roles. Who were born for that role. And we couldn't agree more with that statement. Here, we will review some cases where those second options, that second dish that nobody was going to resort to at the beginning, end up being the most appropriate.

The Lord of the Rings: Aragorn

Aragorn is one of the key pieces of the Lord of the Rings board. Isildur's heir, the one that some know as Trancos, is the pillar that sustains the race of men and that works as a last resistance to keep Sauron at bay and put an end to the evil that spreads throughout Middle-earth. . No one can remove Viggo Mortensen's hair and smile from his head when we remember some of the sequences of the trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.

Now, maybe if it hadn't been for Jackson, Mortensen would never have entered the scene. The first candidate for the role was Stuart Towsend, actor of The League of Extraordinary Men or Queen of the Damned, who after a few first scenes did not finish fitting with the character. At least to Jackson's taste at that time. So, the director made the decision to relieve him for Viggo Mortensen. We would have had a very different Aragorn. We will always have the doubt of whether better or worse.

The Lord of the Rings: Gandalf

Since we started with The Lord of the Rings, we could not overlook another of the cast members that could have been completely different from the way we know it today. Sean Connery doesn't need any presentation: He has given life to Agent 007, has been the father of Indiana Jones and was also one of the untouchables of Eliot Ness. And, it may surprise you to know that he was about to become Gandalf, the wizard of Tolkien who arrives just when he proposes it.

Connery was contacted by Warner, who offered him a good sum of money, to convince him to be part of the saga. He read the novels and, according to himself, he didn't understand anything he was reading. Thanks to that reading comprehension, Ian McKellen entered the scene and was able to make a place among the main cast to give life to the magician who best gets along with the hobbits. And thanks to that, we have been fortunate to have an unbeatable Gandalf in all aspects.

Titanic: Jack

Our pulse does not tremble at all by stating that Leonardo DiCaprio will be remembered forever as the man who died frozen for not having enough space on a table. Matthew McConaughey is currently one of the most sought-after actors of the moment. The Oscar-winning actor, at the time, was the first option to give life to the character of Jack in Titanic. In fact, according to Kate Winslet herself, she made her first script reading with McConaughey, and not with DiCaprio.

It was thanks to James Cameron that the young actor who would give life to Jordan Belfort years later by the hand of Martin Scorsese, could perform what has undoubtedly been the role of his life: starring Titanic in the role of Jack with Winslet. It has its certain grace, since McConaughey and DiCaprio are two actors who, in a way, have "seen their faces" on more than one occasion to see who won the award for best actor. And it seems that DiCaprio has always taken the lead.

Game of Thrones: Daenerys Targaryen

Yes, Daenerys Targaryen, the mother of dragons, could also have had another face. Tamzin Merchant was the first option to play the chain breaker in the television adaptation of the novels of George R.R. Martin. HBO shot the pilot episode with Merchant as Daenerys, and it seems that they were not entirely convinced with the interpretation that the actress performed.

The pilot of a series is what determines, even before it is announced, whether or not a series is going to take place. It is the cover letter and what makes a television fiction move on. That is why, so the decision was made to reopen casting. And that's where Emilia Clarke found her place and took her rightful place. The truth is that precisely in the last season, the most hated Game of Thrones, is where Clarke really demonstrated his true interpretative talent; representing a queen who feels lonely, betrayed and in a place that does not correspond.

Noa's diary: Allie Hamilton

Who has seen Noa's diary and has not been moved by Rachel McAdams' performance, has no heart. Nick Cassavetes's movie is considered as a cult work of the romantic drama genre, and is that its history manages to cross all audiovisual limits and reach the deepest of each viewer. Thanks of course to Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, who knew how to connect properly with their characters and convey the emotions they feel perfectly.

However, the thing could have been very different from how we know it now, since Britney Spears was interested to play Allie Hamilton. The original idea of ​​the creators was to take the singer to the big screen, since it fit the character and would have some media pull. However, he did not finish fitting for the team and McAdams was left with the leading role.

Back to the future: Marty McFly

Michael J. Fox managed to leave Marty McFly's character on fire in popular culture thanks to his crazy travels in time and his misadventures around the world at the hands of Christopher Lloyd. However, Fox was not, at all, the first casting option planned for Back to the Future.

Eric Stoltz was the one who, at first, had to give life to Marty McFly in the movie, but Robert Zemeckis was not entirely happy with the interpretation he was making and wanted to give the film a fresh air. Stoltz, without knowing it, shot several shots of the film without knowing that he was going to be fired and replaced by another actor, who were selecting in the middle of the same film shoot.

The Panic Room: Meg Altman

One of the least known thrillers of David Fincher. The panic room, over the years, has been eclipsed by other feature films such as Seven or The zodiac, and has been somewhat abandoned by the general public. Co-starring a very young Kristen Stweart, Nicole Kidman was the one who should occupy the main role of this story in which a mother, and her daughter, are forced to lock themselves in a kind of bunker to protect themselves from thieves.

Kidman, because of an injury while rolling Moulin Rouge could not roll the film, which led Fincher to remove the substitute for the role: Jodie Foster, who provided a dramatic role of pure hysteria that Kidman may never have been able to perform.

Pi's life: Writer

Sometimes having such a reputation is not a positive thing, but quite the opposite. Tobey Maguire is surely one of the most embedded actors in a role. Since the actor gave life to Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy, there have not been many projects that have passed through his hands. Pi's life was going to be, possibly, a new start to his career. Like other actors like Daniel Radcliffe, the Maguire tried to get out of his comfort zone and try his luck with roles totally different from those he was used to.

Nevertheless, Ang lee, director of La vida de Pi, I was not happy with Maguire's interpretation. Having too much fame behind him, according to the director, believed that it could be harmful to the character and the movie. So he made the decision to put him aside and opt for Rafe Spall, an actor who, of course, has shown throughout his career to get into the skin of the character that is with total professionalism.

Apocalypse Now: Captain Benjamin Willard

To be heights no one doubts Harvey Keitel's interpretive talent. However, at the end of the seventies Francid Ford Coppola did not think the same. Keitel came from shooting Bad Streets with Martin Scorsese, which gave him a kind of pedigree that claimed that the actor was not bad at all. However, Coppola, although he sasaplanded him first to perform the role of the legendary Captain Benjamin Willard, He was disappointed with his performance and decided to replace him with Martin Sheen, who seems to have met the requirements requested by the director of El Padrino.

While it is true that Keitel does not usually perform bad roles, he would not have given the hit too much as a military man, since he usually gets into the skin of characters that are related in one way or another with the mafia or gangsters. Which subtracts some drama and intensity from the role that Sheen did..

Iron Man: Tony Stark

If there is something that will make Robert Downey Jr. go into movie history, it will be Iron Man. But he may never have chosen to get the role if not because Tom Cruise, the main candidate, did not accept the role. That's right, the protagonist of Mission Impossible was about to become a philanthropist, millionaire, Playboy and one of the most important Avengers.

Cruise thought he didn't fit the role very well and that he didn't convince him, so he refused to be Iron Man. And that's when Robert Downey Jr. entered the scene, through the back door, to become an essential in the superhero cinema. Marvel may not have arrived where it was for him, who started UCM together with Jon Favreau.

Do you know any more cases? Which one surprised you the most?