10 reasons why Call of Duty: Warzone can dethrone Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone, as will be called the battle royale that seems to arrive independently, will take over from the former exponent of this genre within the Call of Duty franchise. Blackout for Black Ops 4 it was fun and had some ideas of its own that managed to differentiate it enough from others to have satisfied more than one, but there were also enough justified criticisms of his lack of ambition. While the franchise to which it belongs can be spared to have absolutely devastating figures year after year, this first touchstone failed to catch the public so resoundingly, who asked a company much more with all the resources to embroider it.

So, in this article we will review some of the mechanics that Warzone could include in his departure to try to overthrow Fortnite from the throne he has been occupying for so long. Maybe even too much.

Resurrection

The most basic thing of a modern battle royale is based on the second chance. It is not a good taste dish for anyone to remain alone against the other groups of rivals after being victorious in a fray in which your team was not as lucky as you. In this case, as a reward for having won the confrontation, there is usually a way to revive the rest of the squad. Is about a risky or ephemeral mechanic, but that more than rewards its danger Bringing back your friends. It is something that we have already seen in many others and seems to be sufficiently settled within the genre to be an immovable method.

1vs1 duel

There has been much talk about some new additions within Warzone that could put the spice that the formula needs. One of them seems to be the confrontation alone against another rival for a common reward. Although it seems to be a 1vs1 to continue in the game, you could also get to give the occasional utility, such as using this duel of cowboys as a final test to find the winner of the game.

Variety of functions

There is some game of the genre that has already dared to differentiate the objective that each player has in mind according to the function he chooses before entering. In this way, Warzone could dare to propose different factions that propose a mission main or secondary within the same game, in which each player could feel some progress despite having died.

An alternative progression system

Something that inevitably follows from the previous proposal is that a system of progress based on the levels of a battle pass is not long ago. Without going any further, Fortnite himself understood quite some time ago that satisfaction with achieving goals continuously is one of the positive reinforcements that make players more involved in its progression. In this case, and using the previous section as a base, the “secondary” could give a remarkable boost to what a 2020 player looks for in a game of this size: content to bore. Although, in defense of Activision, it seems they hit the key in their multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare, where the challenges are counted by hundreds and each weapon can easily reach 60 levels.

An escape

Giving solutions to frequent problems within the dynamics of a game makes the idea itself advance to much more mature points. In this case, one of the most frequent dilemmas within the battle royale is the duration of their games and, what is worse, the undeniable futility of playing half a game and having to leave it early due to various circumstances. Thus, a way to escape the map alive before the game is over It would also be an outstanding addition. In addition to its obvious functionality when it comes to running from home with just the right time, it would also combine with the progression and secondary objectives.

Prefabricated loot

One of the things that can harm and sabotage a normal game of any battle royale is luck. Both blessing and the destruction of all, there are understandable ways to alleviate, in part, the little fortune that we have some. Either for not getting a shield in half an hour of departure or for having found only one pan as a weapon by registering four houses, there are times when luck plays an important role. Therefore, the placement of some kind of prefabricated complete equipment somewhere could help us to be in more or less optimal conditions if chance does not accompany us in the end. Although, as we said before, this type of mechanics must be accompanied by a risk-reward factor in line with the advantage it provides.

The map and the safe zone

Perhaps, today, we have too basicized some basic aspects of the different genres in video games. There are those who do not conceive a fighting game beyond 2D, for example. In this sense, a battle royale is taken for granted that is constructed from a gigantic map and a dome that, over time, is increasingly enclosing the "safe" area to force players into an inevitable confrontation . But these are just conventions, maybe Warzone could adopt a completely innovative map form or play with the mechanics of the safe zone To surprise us. They could even begin by explaining in a consistent way how we got to that situation or giving us a clearer excuse of what is supposed to kill us when we leave the safe area.

Advance a story

As we have said, Fortnite remains on the throne of the battle royale for a long time, and does so by a series of decisions focused on keeping the flame alive at any cost. We have already mentioned some, but perhaps the most important is to have created a lore from nothing through its famous events. In this way, and being the franchise that it is, the battle royale of Call of Duty can not be less. Adapt an interesting story to the format and genre and to get to catch the public through it would get a much greater and constant visibility after the first weeks after its launch.

Easter eggs

Precisely, in relation to the previous point, Call of Duty already established at the time to give history to a game mode that, the easy thing, would have been to settle on impersonal figures. We talk about zombie mode, a section of the games that told very interesting stories through easter eggs and absolutely picturesque characters. In this case, Warzone should not be asked for less, which also has a gigantic map where a large number of winks and tributes would fit its own trajectory. Without a doubt, it would be a very positive point for fans of the franchise to discover all these surprises while looking for loot.

Creative freedom

For tastes, colors. And those of Call of Duty represent a sobriety that does not attract the eyes of all audiences. We have already made clear the intentions of this article and, surely, it is even redundant to say from what other videogame it would be possible to take cuts. But it is that some more creative freedom (at a fair point, it is not necessary to go over) could offer much more striking and bright aspects in the eyes of the consumer. Above all, in such a game mode, where you cannot develop the weapons as your own, but your character is the only immovable one in each game.