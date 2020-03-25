10 reasons to become Disney +

Today there are many streaming platforms: what if Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Filmin… and now Disney comes and launches a new one: Disney +. But what sets it apart from the rest? We give you the keys.
one
Its price
Among all the streaming platforms, it is the one with the best price, along with Amazon Prime Video: 69.99 euros per year, that is, less than 6 euros per month.
two
The Mandalorian
The series of the season that has devastated the United States and that you cannot miss, whether you are a Star Wars fan or not.
3
Marvel (and its series)
Not only does it have the almost complete MCU available (movies like 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' are missing due to problems with Sony), but it will be the platform of choice for the launches of its series.
4
Animated classics in HD
From 'Pinocchio' to 'Vaiana' passing by 'Los rescatadores'. At last you can see all the Disney classics, in high definition, and many of them were not even available for the domestic market.
5
The Simpson
For the first time in the world, one platform has all of The Simpsons seasons to date (31 is currently airing in the US).
6
Gargoyles (and other series from your childhood)
Do you remember 'Gargoyles'? How to forget it, right? What about 'La banda del patio', 'Phines y Ferb' or 'Patoaventuras'? Yes, they are all.
7
Its multitude of devices.
You can make up to 7 different profiles in the same account, download offline content on 10 devices and watch Disney + simultaneously on 4 devices.
8
Next releases
Disney + will exclusively release its premieres, both on Disney + and on digital and blu-ray: 'Frozen 2', 'Onward', 'The rise of Skywalker' …
9
Pixar Short Films
Because it is those stories that reconcile you to the world and, for the first time, they are all available.
10
If you have children …
It is the platform with the most family and children's content on the market.
