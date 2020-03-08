10 movies to celebrate International Women's Day with Rakuten TV

Dramas, comedies, blockbusters, author cinema … Today, International Women's Day, Rakuten TV offers the best and most varied titles in its catalog directed or starring women and, some of them, in 4K HDR quality. Next, a selection of the films that you can see and in which they are the ones that they send.
one
‘Wonder Woman’ (Patty Jenkins, 2017)
Gal Gadot got into the skin of the heroine of DC Comics in this film in which the Spanish Elena Anaya, Chris Pine and Robin Wright also participated.
two
'Giving the note. Even higher ’(Elizabeth Banks, 2015)
Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson repeated in the sequel to the musical comedy, which starts three years after the original. The Barden Bellas have reached such popularity that they will now compete in the world choir championship.
3
‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ (Anna Foerster, 2016)
Kate Beckinsale returns to the skin of the vampire Selene, who this time will try to stop the eternal war between the Vampires and the Lycans.
4
‘Matrix’ (Lilly and Lana Wachowski)
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne starred in this unclassifiable film that marked a before and after in the history of cinema and at the head of which are two of the most original and transgressive women in the industry: the Wachowski sisters.
5
‘Lost In Translation’ (Sofia Coppola, 2003)
Another filmmaker with his own label, Sofia Coppola, directed Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray in this film shot in Tokyo that is already an essential cult title for any movie buff.
6
‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris, 2006)
More than 100 million dollars of collection got this independent title starring Abigail Breslin and that told the story of a girl who dreamed of becoming a beauty queen.
7
‘Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice’ (Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, 2013)
Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee revolutionized boys and girls around the world with this magical adaptation of the story ‘The Snow Queen’ that has already become a classic of the genre.
8
‘A fold in time’ (Ava DuVernay, 2018)
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon or Gugu Mbatha-Raw led the cast of this Walt Disney adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's novel.
9
‘Yuli’ (Icíar Bollaín, 2018)
Biopic of the Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, the first black dancer to play some of the most important roles in ballet, which won the Best Screenplay award at the San Sebastian Festival.
10
‘Destroyer: A wounded woman’ (Karyn Kusama, 2018)
Nicole Kidman composed one of the toughest and riskiest interpretations of her career with this former policeman who infiltrated the world of the mafia and, years later, has to resume contact with old members of the band.
