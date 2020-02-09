10 movies full of celebrities before they were

How many surprises we take to look back and see the path that the great stars of Hollywood have traveled today. How did they start in the industry? What was your first role? What character catapulted them to fame? Curiously, we have found up to ten films that brought together some unknown faces in the same cast that have become some of the most recognizable by the general public, since Nicolas Cage until Matthew McConaughey, and going through high names (and some of them oscarized) as Sean Penn, Amanda Seyfried, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper or Benedict Cumberbatch.
They all shared cast with other promises of cinema in these movies full of celebrities before they became famous. The time for nostalgia is here!
one
That exciting course (Amy Heckerling, 1982)
The newbies: Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nicolas Cage, Forest Whitaker.
It was the second feature film in the career of Sean Penn, but without a doubt the one that put him on the map of Hollywood, where he would win two Oscars ('Mystic River', 'My name is Harvey Milk'). But the movie of Amy Heckerling ('Clueless') would also bring us the first interpretations of Nicolas Cage (It was his feature film debut, in the times when he still called himself Nicolas Coppola), Jennifer Jason Leigh (which did come from doing several jobs on television) and Forest whitaker (One of his first works on screen, which would take him to the Oscar thanks to 'The Last King of Scotland').
two
Movement of 76 (Richard Linklater, 1993)
The newbies: Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Renée Zellweger, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, Parker Posey.
What a cast of movie promises that was set up Richard Linklater in the early 90s. It was one of the first works of the now Oscar-winning Matthew McConaughey ('Dallas Buyers Club'), Ben Affleck ('Argo') and Renée Zellweger ('Judy'), and also from other faces known as those of Jovovich mile ('Resident Evil'), who was 16 when he was filmed, Adam Goldberg ('Save soldier Ryan') or Parker Posey.
3
Black Hawk knocked down (Ridley Scott, 2001)
The newbies: Tom Hardy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Hugh Dancy.
The movie of Ridley Scott He brought together a cast of new talents who would soon occupy large spaces in the cinema. It was the first feature film of Tom hardy ('Mad Max: Fury on the road') and one of the first for actors like Orlando Bloom (That same year would also appear in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring', launching to stardom), Eric Bana (who came from television and would end up working for Steven Spielberg in 'Munich') or Hugh dancy (which also came from the small screen). Other of his co-stars (Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Jason Isaacs and Sam Shepard) were already well known by the time the film was released.
4
Wet hot American summer (David Wain, 2001)
The newbies: Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Ken Marino.
This movie, which became a Netflix series, was the springboard for some of today's most recognizable comic actors. Despite not being a film awarded or critically acclaimed, the cult that formed around gave visibility to personalities such as those of Paul Rudd (seen before in 'Clueless'), Amy Poehler (a regular on 'Saturday Night Live') and Elizabeth Banks (actress and director, recently from 'Charlie's Angels'). But the most fun is undoubtedly the role of Bradley Cooper, who made his film debut with this movie before becoming a regular at the Oscars finery, even as a director ('A star is born'):
5
All the real girls (David Gordon Green, 2003)
The newbies: Zooey Deschanel, Paul Schneider, Shea Whigham. Danny McBride
If there is an actress who stood out like none in this David Gordon Green movie, that was Zooey Deschanel. His nomination for Best Actress in the Independent Spirit Awards was the beginning of the successes, which would come with films such as '500 days together' and the series 'New Girl'. Next to her, actors like Paul Schneider ('Parks and Recreation'), Shea whigham ('Boardwalk Empire') and Danny McBride ('Superfumados') had their first roles here.
6
Bad Girls (Mark Waters, 2004)
Newbies: Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Lizzy Caplan.
The actress Lindsay Lohan I was already a star in 2004, thanks to children's films like 'You to London and I to California', but in the distribution of this film of Mark waters there were some faces that sound much more to us today. That year would be the absolute springboard for Rachel McAdams, for 'Noa's Diary' and also as a villain of this teenage film, which was the debut on the big screen of Amanda Seyfried ('Les miserables') and also of a Lizzy Caplan which would later star in films like 'Monstrous' and series like 'Masters of Sex',
7
Layer cake (Organized Crime) (Matthew Vaughn, 2004)
The newbies: Daniel Craig, Ben Whishaw, Sienna Miller, Sally Hawkins.
We may not sound too much, but this movie of Matthew Vaughn It was a success on British soil. So much that some of his stars would use this push to style their careers in Hollywood. We talk about actors like Daniel Craig, which, although he had been working in front of the cameras for many years, gained much notoriety, two years before becoming James Bond. It is also the case of other more unknown as Ben Whishaw, Sienna Miller (This was one of his first works) and above all Sally hawkins ('The shape of the water'), an actress twice nominated for an Oscar who played a dog in this film.
8
The thin red line (Terrence Malick, 1998)
The newbies: George Clooney, Adrian Brody, Jared Leto, John C. Reilly, Tim Blake Nelson, Miranda Otto.
TO Terrence Malick ('The tree of life') took twenty years to return to the movies, but he did it with a film as impressive as his own cast. Together with consolidated actors such as Sean Penn, Nick nolte, John cusack, Woody harrelson or John Travolta, the film introduced other interpreters on the rise as George Clooney (That same year he would become Batman), Adrian Brody (who was separated only four years from his Oscar for 'The Pianist'), Jared Leto (It was one of the first films of the singer of '30 seconds to Mars') and John C. Reilly (who began to be really famous thanks to his comedies with Will Ferrell).
9
A smart boy (Tom Vaughan, 2006)
The newbies: James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden, Rebecca Hall, Dominic Cooper, Alice Eve.
Another British hit was this romantic comedy of Tom Vaughan based on the novel of David Nicholls, and where we find James McAvoy (He had had supporting roles in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' and some television series, but this year he combined the success of this film with his role in 'The Last King of Scotland'), Benedict Cumberbatch (in one of his first film roles before joining Marvel as a Strange Doctor) and James corden (presenter of 'Late night' and musical actor recently seen in 'Cats'). In addition, it was the film debut of Rebecca Hall ('Vicky Cristina Barcelona').
10
Rebels (Francis Ford Coppola, 1983)
The newbies: Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio.
The filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola ('The Godfather') created this trampoline for some of the best known faces of cinema, such as Tom cruise (one of the greats of Hollywood, which a few years later would definitely rise to fame with 'Top Gun' and in the 90s with the saga 'Mission impossible'), Patrick Swayze (which in that same decade would make the world fall in love with 'Dirty Dancing') or Matt dillon (which from here would reach 'Something happens with Mary' and 'Crash'). It was also the first film of Ralph Macchio before starring in 'Karate Kid'.
