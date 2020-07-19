10 Italian anime themes: from Shaman King to Digimon and Saint Seiya, which do you prefer?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of anime has become exaggeratedly famous in Italy in the last decade thanks to the advent of the internet that has contributed to spreading these works. In particular, we have passed from that period in which the souls could only be seen dubbed on TV and with personalized acronyms to those with subtitles and original material.

This change has undoubtedly had its pros and cons, but we want to remember an aspect that has certainly conquered many, namely the creation of some ad hoc acronyms for these transmissions, adapting Japanese songs sometimes on the same basis, sometimes creating them from scratch . We have chosen ten historical Italian acronyms of animation in Italy that you find later, however deciding to exclude the songs of Giorgio Vanni and Cristina D'Avena who will receive a separate list.

He is about to return with an unexpected remake, and then there is nothing better than remembering him except with his Italian theme song. The first on the list is the acronym of Shaman King sung by Marco Masini . Pending the remake of Shaman King, we fondly remember a historical theme of the 2000s.

. Pending the remake of Shaman King, we fondly remember a historical theme of the 2000s. We remain in the same period with Digimon Adventure, historical anime aired on RAI with all its series. We chose only one of Digimon's acronyms, opting for that of the first series sung by the Manga Boys .

. Taking a step back in time, in the 80s the famous robots were in fashion that stood out in Japan for a long time and are still very popular. One of those that caused more sensation in Italy is Goldrake, famous in Italy for the acronym "Ufo Robot" by Daisuke.

by Daisuke. We remain in those years with an anime that instead is much more violent. At the end of that decade the product of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara arrived in Italy on some regional networks: Kenshiro screamed his "uatta!" but it was anticipated by the acronym that still makes you shiver. You will never forget Ken the Warrior .

. Another fairly light cartoon that aired on RAI in the 2000s was Guru Guru, whose abbreviation " Guru Guru the Circle of Magic "is remembered today.

"is remembered today. For 37 years this acronym has been a half mystery since the identity of who sang it was unknown. It was only in this period that it was revealed that it was Noam Kaniel who sang Lamù's opening in a motif that remains historical.

Not all the songs in Italy were original, as sometimes a text sung over the Japanese base happened. Among these exponents there is Pegasus Fantasy, Make-up song, which has become one of the historical abbreviations of The Knights of the Zodiac – Saint Seiya also in Italy before Giorgio Vanni.

also in Italy before Giorgio Vanni. Let's go back to the 2000s with the return of Lupine III. After the series with green and red jacket a new anime made its debut, this time with the thief in a pink jacket. And for a new series a new theme was needed, made in Italy by Enzo Draghi. " The incorrigible Lupine "will always remain in our hearts.

"will always remain in our hearts. We remain in the same period with a manga that has written the history of recent years. We are talking about Hunter x Hunter which, despite Togashi's breaks, remains one of the best-selling products on the Japanese scene. From it two animated series were drawn and in Italy only the 1999 one arrived which was opened by the theme song of Silvio Pozzoli who probably surpasses the Japanese counterpart with an unforgettable song.

which, despite Togashi's breaks, remains one of the best-selling products on the Japanese scene. From it two animated series were drawn and in Italy only the 1999 one arrived which was opened by the theme song of Silvio Pozzoli who probably surpasses the Japanese counterpart with an unforgettable song. Finally we return to a great classic, digging among the pile of souls of the old millennium. The King's Knights played The Tiger Man with a beat still very familiar today.

These are the ten acronyms that we have selected, but of course it would take many more, underlining how much even in Italy there have been quality opening songs. What are your favorites?