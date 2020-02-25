10 anime bombs that you can't miss soon

Share it:

The anime universe is experiencing one of its best times in recent years. On the one hand, The genre has experienced the arrival of such innovative and refreshing proposals that provide many production and narrative values With respect to the old glories, which without becoming better or worse, have managed to give their series a much more global character supported, among many other factors, in the streaming services of our day to day. Thus, many of the most mythical franchises are not far behind and in these coming months they also plan to face up with more or less important developments.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

One of the most acclaimed shonen of the moment will arrive in our cinemas on April 17 with his second movie ‘Heroes Rising’. Despite having been a phenomenon since its creation back in 2015, in the West we have only been lucky to receive this last film on the big screen, which has already been released since last winter in Japan. Boku no Hero Akademia (or My Hero Academia, in its best known translation) tells an atypical story of heroes and villains in a reality where more than half of the population has some superpower. In that context, a boy without any special ability also seeks to make a name for himself as a hero.

Akira 4K

While we have enough news about Akira in the coming months or years, such as his live action movie (which has been linked to Taika Waititi for a long time) or his new series directed by Katsuhiro Otomo himself, the closest date related to This unforgettable franchise has to do with its remastering to 4K. It will be at the end of April when this masterpiece of more than 30 years put up for the occasion goes on sale, becoming an event given its influences on so many creations from its ideas.

Sailor Moon Eternal

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Toei Animation has confirmed the date for the premiere of the first of two Sailor Moon films that will honor the historic series in Japanese cinemas. It will be September 11 when this "celebration" begins in the form of feature films that will cover the arc of Dead Moon. Thus, it will soon revive the story that many enjoyed there in the 90s, when the Moon Warrior struggled to defend the Earth from the clutches of evil.

Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Infinity Train Arc

The first film in the universe of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba does not yet have a specific date beyond that it will be in 2020. However, there is no doubt that it deserves some attention, since it has carved a name among the greats with some overwhelming numbers. In addition, recently it was made with the most important prize of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020, in which He was awarded as the best anime of the year through a vote with more than 11 million votes. His new film covers the 'Infinity Train' arc, which is placed immediately after what happens during the first season of the anime, further encouraging the interest that should be taken in this promising anime.

Aggretsuko – Season 3

The third season of this Netflix anime breaker will return in the coming months to the streaming platform that saw him be born and in which he has managed to drag an increasingly large mass of fans with his two previous seasons. Aggretsuko is not an anime to use, since It has very innovative elements that make it the hallmark of this new wave of series that break the pre-established molds, getting the genre to expand thanks to a crazy and very critical humor, especially with the Japanese society itself in which it is set.

Attack on the Titans – Season 4

Although it does not seem that it is still the final ending, we will finally have our dose of discoveries of the convoluted universe of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan in his usual translation) with the first part of what will be his last season. A division of the final chapters of the series that would not come by surprise, since in the previous one they made the same play, managing to concentrate their efforts on a few chapters at a time and making one of the most rounded seasons that are remembered a lot weather. So things, they are expected to follow the same road map and we can see the beginning of the end of the misadventures suffered by Eren, Mikasa and company from the first months of autumn.

The seven deadly sins – Season 3

We don't abandon Netflix's ship yet, since The Seven Deadly Sins is another of the anime for which they bet from the streaming platform and with which they have also achieved a very good reception by the public Moving away from the craziest style of Aggretsuko and returning to a much more recognizable formula by the purists of the genre, this series is close to premiering its third season in which its protagonists will seek the 7 deadly sins to restore order in their kingdom. It should be added that on the platform they count three seasons right now and, although this one that is about to arrive it is the third in terms of the plot, from Netflix they decided to group the 4 OVA's that are between seasons 1 and 2 as If they count as another.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0

More than a decade ago, this series of films about Evangelion began to try to tell a different story from the original series. To the deliveries Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, this year will be added the last and final Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. This will not be an event, since the series in which it is inspired has the honor of being one of the most remembered by any anime fan and, in this case, the story goes by other paths, so the end (the most defining aspect of the series) can be completely different and innovative. Although we still don't have a date, we do know that the recording sessions were already facing the final stretch, so they shouldn't make us wait too long to know an exact date.

Digimon Adventure

Several things make this commemoration special for the 20th anniversary of the Digimon franchise. And it is that, directly attacking the nostalgia of all who grew up watching it, the film and the series will be released soon, both starring the original characters, so we will see Tai, Matt or T.K. again fight alongside Agumon or Gabumon. In the case of the film, It already has a date set for Japanese cinemas on February 21, while here we will have to keep waiting for news. For its part, the series has still shown very little, but its arrival is confirmed in the same year.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet

We may not be fully aware of it, but Detective Conan is still very much alive. Today, this twenty-fourth movie is scheduled for this year and, it seems, they don't usually work badly, much less. Given the enormous reception it has in Japan, they have been making a film since 1997 since 1997, and in Spain we are pleased to have received the last ones, even a few months later. This time, taking advantage of a unique opportunity, it is the turn of the Japan 2020 Olympic Games as a setting for the investigations that the little Conan will have to solve in The Scarlet Bullet.