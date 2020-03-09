General News

 1 × 15 Batwoman Promo: Off With Her Head

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Batwoman 1x15: Off With Her Head

After a week in white for the superheroines of the Arrowverso, yesterday we had a new episode of "Batwoman" with an ending that is precisely what the promo that we bring here is about, next Sunday's episode entitled “Off With Her Head”.

The end of last night left us with the revelation that Dr. August Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy) has his son, Mouse (Sam Littlefield) hostage with the scarecrow fear toxin. The promo seems to show that this dangerous gas will also be used as a weapon against Elizabeth Kane / Alice (Rachel Skarsten), with some terrifying results. A promo that at least advances a chapter with a somewhat more terrifying tone.

DEAR MOM – More of Alice's dark past (Rachel Skarsten) is discovered when Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes in search of his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) keep track of Beth's killer.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.

