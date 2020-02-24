 1 × 14 Batwoman Promo: Grinning From Ear to Ear

Share it:

After an episode of "Batwoman" In which Kate overcomes a terrible death, Batwoman continues her fight to stop Alice once and for all. In turn, Gotham was visited by a fearsome villain who arrives in the city to quench his thirst complicating things for our hooded heroine.

Batwoman launches the promo for the next episode, the fourteenth of his first season, which is titled “Grinning From Ear to Ear”And for the one who will have to wait until next Sunday March 8.

WHAT COST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) go after a villain whose objectives are social media experts. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) receives an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her experience to help Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) receives a request for a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her compensation plans.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy.