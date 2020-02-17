 1 × 13 Batwoman Promo: Drink Me

Share it:

Last night's episode of "Batwoman" brought changes to Kate's world, such as a death or the appearance of a new villain. An ending with surprises that he sows for next Sunday's episode, titled "Drink Me".

One of the curiosities that the chapter has aroused is knowing what happens to Elizabeth Kane / Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Kate's sister whose traumatic childhood led her to a criminal life. The next chapter will bring as we know the debut of a new villain, the Nocturna vampire, who directly places the promo as the great villain for the trail of blood she is leaving.

BEING A HERO IS EXHAUSTIVE – A new villain sinks her teeth in the city of Gotham and the robberies go big. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly asks Batwoman (Ruby Rose) to keep her distance knowing that her interactions could compromise her career.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy.