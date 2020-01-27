General News

 1 × 12 Batwoman Promo: Take Your Choice

January 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Batwoman 1x12: Take Your Choice

The Serie "Batwoman" enters a small break due to the Super Bowl and the Oscars, so he will not return with a new episode after the one issued last night, until February 16. That is, we will have to wait until three Sundays.

There is still not much information about this chapter, or images or official description, but as the chapter title advances “Take Your Choice” (He makes his decision) and the promo that the CW network launched last night, Kate Kane must decide what will happen to Beth and Alice, the two characters that Rachel Skarsten plays and that is one of the great consequences that has hit Gotham after Crisis on Infinite Earths.

