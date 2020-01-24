1.5 million copies sold for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in Japan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While practically all lovers of the saga can't wait to learn more about the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild reaches an important milestone in terms of sales in Japan, where over one and a half million copies of the masterpiece have been sold Nintendo.

Famitsu spoke about it in his latest issue, citing a ranking updated to January 19, 2020, then a few days ago, according to which 1,502,526 retail copies of the game were distributed in Japan. It took less than three years for the open world to come out on Wii U is Nintendo Switch reached this milestone, to which naturally all digital copies sold in the same period must be added, so this is an even more amazing result.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild it immediately established itself as a Nintendo Switch killer application (although it has also been released on Wii U), and is recognized both by the public and the press as one of the most successful titles in the whole series. Logical therefore that the sequel to Breath of the Wild announced last E3 is one of the most anticipated games by the whole Nintendo community and beyond.

Waiting to find out more, if you were among those who have not yet played the first chapter, to learn more you can find on our site both the review of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and the review of the DLC La Ballad of the Champions.