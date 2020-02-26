007: Without time to die will be the longest film in the franchise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Regal movie theater chain has revealed that 007: No time to die It will last 163 minutes, which makes it the longest film in a saga that goes through its 25th installment.

Specter was the longest film so far with a duration of 148 and the shortest Quantum of Solace with 106 minutes, which places Daniel Craig as the protagonist of the shortest and longest film as well, since he has been incarnating for a few years to the secret agent more.

“We aimed to do something extraordinary with this one,” Director Cary Joji Fukunaga gives a behind-the-scenes look at #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/AGZhcv5hD4 – James Bond (@ 007) February 25, 2020

The last official material we have had about the film has been this advance in which Cary Joji Fukunaga talks about how it was necessary to take another direction in the franchise. He has also told that "We have gone to do something extraordinary with this movie".

On an emotional level they promise to show a Bond that he has gone through too much already, many losses, much pain and too many missions. All of that will be reflected and perhaps because it is the conclusion of Craig's Bond it also needs to be the longest film to close all pending issues while a new story takes place.

In the future of the franchise it seems that there will be room for a protagonist of any ethnic group, but the producer in charge of the franchise does not believe they should have a female agent simply for having it, they believe there is plenty of potential to have powerful female characters without fall into the condescension of giving Bond an identity to an actress.

Source.