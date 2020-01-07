007: No Time to Die: Hans Zimmer will put music to the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that legendary composer Hans Zimmer can handle the soundtrack of the next James Bond movie.

According to Variety, several sources have presented that Zimmer is the composer of 007: No Time to Die, the 25th movie of James Bond. This happens after Dan Romer was fired last month for what was said to be creative differences.

Variety also contacted former Bond film composer David Arnold, who confirmed that he had not been contacted regarding the role, giving more weight to Zimmer's likely position.

According to reports, this latest incursion as Bond of Daniel Craig is already in postproduction, so Zimmer, who is best known for his work in films such as Inception, Gladiator and Interstellar, will not have much time. You may even need the help of other colleagues to finish the project.

No Time to Die will be released in April 2020, but fans already have theories about Rami Malek's villain as a reboot of Dr. No. You can also see all the character posters below these lines, including the six new ones that They were revealed recently.

Source: Variety