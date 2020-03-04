007: No Time to Die: Bond's last movie is delayed

Share it:

The latest James Bond movie, 007: No Time to Die has been delayed until November 2020 "After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the world industry market.".

The news has been announced through the official Twitter account of James Bond, with the producers of MGM, Universal and Bond, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Apparently, everyone agreed that a delay was the best possible decision at this time.

Thus, once the delay has been announced, it has been confirmed that the film will now be released in theaters on November 12, 2020 in the United Kingdom and on November 25, 2020 in the United States. He has also ensured that more world dates will be announced in the future.

No more details have been given on the reasons that have led to delaying the premiere, but it is likely that the project has been affected by the global threat posed by COVID-19 (also known as Coronavirus). In fact, earlier this week, as reported by the BBC, the founders of MI6 Confidential and The James Bond Dossier wrote an open letter that read: "It's time to put public health above marketing launch calendars.".

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd – James Bond (@ 007) March 4, 2020

Moreover, this delay follows Disney's decision to cancel its plans for a red carpet gala for the launch of Disney + in the United Kingdom.

In any case, 007: Without time to die is a film that is raising a lot of expectation. Not surprisingly, it will be the last film in which Daniel Craig will act as agent 007. In addition, we have recently been able to know that the film will have the longest duration of the entire saga, by far. In fact, according to the filtration, the film will last about 163 minutes.

