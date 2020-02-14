007: No time to die – Billie Eilish presents her theme for the movie

Share it:

The winner of five Grammy Awards and current international sensation, Billie Eilish, has finally revealed her latest work. Specifically it is the main topic for 007: No time to die, the film that for years we have known as Bond 25.

The theme is titled No Time To Die and is produced by his brother, Finneas, also a Grammy winner for his work with his sister. Next to him has worked Stephen Lipson and Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley himself, who have taken care of the orchestral arrangements. On the guitar is Johnny Marr of the group The Smith.

Billie’s premiere performance of “No Time To Die” will be at the 2020 #BRITs on 2/18. Billie will be accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmerand @Johnny_Marr. The performance will be live on ITV in the UK and livestreamed on YouTube everywhere else in the world. – billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 14, 2020

The theme will be performed live for the first time on February 18 at the BRIT Awards and there will be everyone who has participated in its creation, as announced by this tweet published in the official Eilish account.

At 18, Eilish has become the youngest artist to write and perform a song for a James Bong movie, one of the many milestones she is getting in her short career.

"It is crazy to be part of this in any aspect. Being able to create the main theme of a movie that is part of a legendary saga is a great honor. James Bond is the coolest franchise there is. I am in shock", Eilish told at the time when he announced his participation in this film.

In principle this is going to be the last time we see Daniel Craig as the most popular secret agent in the United Kingdom and nobody knows what awaits us in the future of this long-lived franchise.