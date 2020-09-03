007 No Time To Die: awaiting the trailer comes the confirmation of the Italian release date

Share it:

While fans eagerly await the arrival of the new official trailer for 007 No Time to Die, which will be online tomorrow Thursday, September 3, on the social network Facebook the official page of the franchise has confirmed the release date of the film with Daniel Craig for the Italian market.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, in fact, the Italian version of the new poster of the film by Cary Fukunaga confirms that the 25th chapter of the saga of the most famous spy in the history of cinema will arrive in theaters of the Bel Paese on November 12th: Tenet by Christopher Nolan confirmed that audiences want to return to the cinema, and despite recent rumors about a possible postponement to 2021 James Bond is apparently not going anywhere.

We remind you that 007 No Time To Die will be the last chapter of the saga starring Daniel Craig, which will pass the baton after its long film cycle started with Casino Royal and continued with Quantum of Solace, Skyfall e Spectre over a period of almost fifteen years. Together with him for the much anticipated grand finale also old friends and many new faces: the all-star cast is in fact embellished by the returns of Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw e Jeffrey Wright, which will be joined by newcomers Rami Malek, Ana de Armas e Lashana Lynch.

Great curiosity about their roles, respectively those of the mysterious villain called Safin, of the new Bond-Girl Paloma and of a new 007, heir to the prestigious title after the retirement of James Bond’s private life: the film will in fact be set several years after the events of Spectre, with Bond called back on duty to team up with new double zero agent Nomi.