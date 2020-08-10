″ Why soccer and we don't? ”: The drastic decision an athlete made amid the coronavirus pandemic

Share it:

Adrián Suárez got tired and one day he said enough. What he warned last week came true with the imminent news of the return of Argentine soccer to action, an announcement that ended up irritating the two-time champion rower of the Pan American Games, who decided to break drastically with the quarantine extended since mid-March.

“If football starts on 8/10, then that day I put the boat in the water! Why do soccer and sports that have super minimal chances of infection not allow it? I start, I don't know about you ”, was the first warning from the 40-year-old experienced athlete through his account Twitter.

Hours later he launched another message on the same social network: "On the 10th I put the boat in the water and let them come and get me!", in addition to charging again against the decision to return to football training: "Whatever happens, since Monday I plan to go out to train every day like football, I will not allow my sport to become extinct, if they allow footballers, then also the rest of the Olympic sports that we have the same right ”.

The rower Ariel Suárez returned to training

“Olympic finalist, world finalist, highest medalist at the Pan-American level in the history of Argentina and today I cannot row and I cannot play a footballer. I'm tired and I'm not interested in anything tomorrow. I'm going to put the boat in the water and whatever it is. The only way to get me out of there is in prison. I can not take anymore. There is no common sense in what they are doing. When they enabled football I said Enough. I got tired '”, he shot yesterday before the microphones of Channel 13 from the entrance of Quinta de Olivos, where organized a protest to express the situation of less popular sports that still cannot return to the ring.

The medical commission of the Argentine Association of Amateur Rowers (AARA) has already presented a protocol in May that was approved by the Board of Directors of the Association, approved by the Ministry of Health, as detailed on the official website. This article was created with the intention of providing guides and basic procedures to practice this discipline in the single scull and simple pair modality.

Some of them are the use of the boat, of no more than an hour and a half, the "no" use of changing rooms and the cleaning of the boat, which is the responsibility of the athlete and must do so on the boarding and disembarking ramps.

Ariel Suárez was a two-time champion of the Pan American Games (NA)

With clear guidelines, the finalist of the London 2012 Olympic Games assured that he is not afraid of the consequences and today, during the preparations, he joked in an interview with Marcelo longobardi for Radio Miter: “I come from a very humble family. I don't have silver. Thinking of a social event, I would love to do it. If they put me in jail, they are all getting out of jail, so I would be free again ”.

Also champion of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011 and Lima 2019, Ariel Suárez assured that he got very bad when he found out about the return of football in Argentina: “The incoherence of what they say to what they do does not enter my head. My sport that is individual, that you are alone in the river … And are you planning to open a contact sport, 11 against 11? The truth seems crazy to me. As an athlete, I have been giving the best of my life to the national team for 20 years and I represent it in the best possible way, I cannot afford to allow them to enable soccer and other sports. "

“I train completely alone. The protocol is endorsed by the Nation and I feel discriminated against in sports. I said enough, as an Argentine I got tired and said enough. If football starts today, I will too ”, he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Olympic athletes who have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 (the Olympic event will take place next year in the Japanese capital), as well as those who will participate in the pre-Olympic tournaments, already they are authorized to train.

